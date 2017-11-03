Ranji Trophy 2017: Saurashtra enforce follow-on despite Ravindra Jadeja goes wicketless

Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless for 87 runs in his 19 overs. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless for 87 runs in his 19 overs. (Source: File)

India international Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless for 87 runs in his 19 overs but Saurashtra managed to enforce a follow-on on Jharkhand at the end of the third day in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter.

In reply to Saurashtra’s 553 for 9, Jharkhand were all out for 270 runs in their first innings as the hosts got a whopping 283-run lead.

After being followed on, Jharkhand were 139 for 1, still 144 runs in arrears. They would be eying to bat the whole day in order to atleast get a point from the game.

Off-spinner Vandit Jivarajani (4/33) bowled well as Jharkhand lost last six wickets for 65 runs.

Ishank Jaggi (114) and Ishan Kishan (59) added 133 runs for the fifth wicket stand before Jivarajani ran through the middle and lower order.

In the second innings, opener Nazim Siddiqui smashed unbeaten 83 off 58 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Brief Scores

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 553/9 decl.

Jharkhand 270 (Ishank Jaggi 114, Ishank Jaggi 59, Vandit Jivarajani 4/33) and 139/1 (follow on) (Nazim Siddiqui 83 no).

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 and 281/9 decl (Priyank Panchal 67, Bhargav Merai 66, Sanjay Pahal 4/49)

Haryana 157 and 94/7 (Piyush Chawla 3/24, Siddharth Desai 4/38).

In Thumba: Kerala 219 and 191 (Rohan Prem 58, Parveez Rasool 5/70) J& K 173 and (target 238) 56/7 (MD Niddhesh 2/7).

