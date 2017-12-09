Ranji Trophy 2017: Sachin Baby’s strange tactics hurt Kerala

When they returned from the lunch-break, Vidarbha had added 14 runs more and were still a long way from a competitive total. (Source: File, representational) When they returned from the lunch-break, Vidarbha had added 14 runs more and were still a long way from a competitive total. (Source: File, representational)

“Taareef karu kya uski, jisne tumhe banaaya ….” At the end of a long, hard second day’s play at Surat, Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier was busy tapping into his inner Shammi Kapoor as he walked into the dressing-room to pack his bags. To his credit, it was a rather melodious rendition of the Kashmir ki Kali number. Perhaps he’s used to singing it. For this line sounds tailor-made for fast bowlers every time they hold a shiny, new ball at the start of the innings. Maybe even more so when they get a new cherry for a second time in the innings, by which time their bodies are worn and minds weary.

But when Warrier was thrown the second new-ball by his captain at the end of the 93rd over in Vidarbha’s innings on Friday, it’s possible that he was left speechless, like everyone else at the Lalbhai Contractorwala Stadium. For, it made no sense. Vidarbha had just slumped to 194/9 with the Kerala spinners having run riot and with left-arm spinner KC Akshay all set to take his sixth wicket. Bowling from the other end was Basil Thampi, whose inclusion in the national T20 squad was based on the reputation he’s garnered for his skill with the old-ball. And this was a pitch on which the first new-ball had hardly made an impact for the seamers. Yet, here was Sachin Baby opting for an extravagant strategy to get rid of the last wicket.

Not surprisingly, it backfired as the harder ball started traveling to the fence a lot faster, with Vidarbha’s last pair throwing their bats. The spinners, too, when eventually brought back, failed to get much grip or purchase with it and Akshay Wakhare and Lalit Yadav added 53 for the 10th wicket to drag Vidarbha’s floundering total to 246. The first-time Ranji quarterfinalists then lost two early wickets for 32 runs in reply to keep the two teams on par at the end of Day Two.

The strange decision to take the second new-ball wasn’t the only time Baby and his team failed to grab the initiative. Having started the day on 45/3, Vidarbha staggered along with no conviction against the spin of Akshay and Jalaj Saxena, the highest wicket-taker of the season so far. Ganesh Satish was caught bat-pad at short-leg off a front-foot poke while Karn Sharma was lbw to the off-spinner after shouldering arms. Apoorv Wankhade then became Akshay’s third victim after being stumped off a straightforward delivery. Just like that Vidarbha were 95/6 and in an absolute mess.

When they returned from the lunch-break, Vidarbha had added 14 runs more and were still a long way from a competitive total. This was Baby’s chance to shut the door on them, which meant he would obviously go with spin at both ends. Instead, he preferred to keep Akshay going from the far end and have all three of his seamers bowling mandatory three-over spells at the other end. On the benign Surat pitch, it again made no sense. Vidarbha’s seventh-wicket pair of wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar and Aditya Sarawate weren’t complaining, with their respective stays at the crease seeming a lot more comfortable than those who had come before them. With time, they started scoring runs too. It was only after Warrier, Thampi and MD Nidheesh were done with their facile spells did Baby go back to Saxena and Akshay in tandem. But by then, Wadkar and Sarawate had their eye in.

Eventually, Akshay broke the 74-run stand that lasted for over 30 overs, but by then Kerala had lost their momentum. They still could have maintained a stranglehold on their opposition if not for Baby’s unnecessary gamble with the new-ball.

The Kerala batsmen ironically didn’t fare too well when it was their time to face the new-ball. Mohammed Azharuddeen saw his middle-stump doing cartwheels after he missed a Yadav in-swinger before Warrier, this time in nightwatchman avatar, shouldered arms inexplicably to a half-volley from Rajneesh Gurbani that took out his off-stump out.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 1st innings 246 all out in 105.3 overs (Akshay Wadkar 53; K C Akshay 5/66) vs Kerala 1st innings 32 for two in 7 overs.

