Ranji Trophy 2017 Roundup: Prithvi Shaw smashes third first-class ton, Piyush Chawla scalps fifer

Prithvi Shaw, 17, stamped his class with a century against a quality Tamil Nadu attack to lead Mumbai to 314 for 7 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Mumbai suffered an early setback when comeback man V Yo Mahesh got Akhil Herwadkar in his first over. Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, who has been picked in the India T20 team to face New Zealand, were in an aggressive frame of mind and attacked the Tamil Nadu bowlers. In a quick start despite the loss of Herwadkar, the 50 came in the eighth over. They raised the team’s 100 in the 20th over. Shaw, who was 76 at the lunch break, only required another 26 balls to reach his century. The young right-hander hit 17 fours and two sixes before falling for 123 to R Ashwin.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 314/7 (Prithvi Shaw 123, Shreyas Iyer 57, A Tare 53; Vijay Shankar 3/37, V Yomahesh 2/58, R Ashwin 2/77) vs Tamil Nadu

Group A

Siraj takes four

In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 (Stuart Binny 61, Karun Nair 23, Md Siraj 4/42, Ravi Kiran 3/36) vs Hyderabad 51/3 (Sumanth Kolla 34 batting, Gowtham K 2/22)

Bawne hits century

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 274/4 (A Bawne 107, Ruturak Gaikwad 63, R Motwani 62 no, Saurabh Kumar 3/100) vs Uttar Pradesh

Bansal, Mishra reduce Assam to 216/8

In Guwahati: Assam 216/8 (Tarjinder Singh 43, Pritam Das 37 batting, Rishav Das 32, Deepak Bansal 3/50, Amit Mishra 3/56, Anureet Singh 2/65) vs Railways

Group B

Sunny stars as Haryana bowled out for 208

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 (C Bishnoi 61 batting, S Rohilla 52; Sunny Gupta 4/67, Jaskaran 3/52, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27) vs Jharkhand 14/0 (Md Siddiqui 11 batting)

Chawla’s fifer restricts Jammu and Kashmir

In Surat: Jammu and Kashmir 261 (Ahmad Omar Banday 54, Shubham Khajuria 54, Mohammed Mudhasir 35, Piyush Chawla 5/92, H Patel 3/57) vs Gujarat 15/0

Prem, Saxena put Kerala in strong position

In Trivandrum: Kerala : 232/3 (Rohan Prem 86, Jalaj Saxena 79, Sachin Baby 38 no, M Lomror 1/29) vs Rajasthan

Group C

Pandey’s strikes jolt Tripura

In Agartala: Tripura : 88/6 (B Ghosh 42 batting; Ishwar Pandey 3/20, Ankit Sharma 2/28) vs Madhya Pradesh

Vihari, Kumar smash centuries

In Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 278/2 (G Vihari 143 batting, Prashanth Kumar 127; Basant Mohanty 1/31) vs Odisha

Group D

Jiwanjot’s double century propels Punjab

In Goa: Punjab 396/2 (Jiwanjot Singh 215 batting, Anmolpreet Singh 103 batting, Uday Kaul 66; R Singh 2/31) vs Goa

Gangta, Bains fifties rescue Himachal

In Delhi: Himachal Pradesh 273/5 (N Gangta 89, A Bains 68, P Chopra 55; V Yadav 3/79) vs Services

Chattisgarh make strong start

At Nagpur: Chattisgarh 246 for 3 (A Khare 116 batting, Ashutosh Singh 113, Umesh Yadav 3/44) vs Vidharbha.

