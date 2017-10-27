Ranji Trophy 2017 Roundup: Karun Nair’s ton puts Karnataka on top against Hyderabad

Karun Nair scored 134 off 229 balls with 17 boundaries. (Source: File) Karun Nair scored 134 off 229 balls with 17 boundaries. (Source: File)

Group A

Nair’s ton puts Karnataka in commanding position

In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 and 332 (Karun Nair 134, Stuart Binny 72, Mehdi Hasan 5/88, Akash Bhandari 3/64) lead Hyderabad 136 and 92/2 (Tanmay Aggarwal 43 no, A Rayadu 18 no, Shreyas Gopal 1/21) by 288 runs

Maharashtra gain upper hand

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 and 256/4 (R Tripathi 91, A Bawane 58, Shivam Chaudhary 2/38) lead Uttar Pradesh 271 ( Eklavya Dwivedi 71, Almas Shaukat 63, Shivam Chaudhary 54, C Khurana 6/53) by 297 runs

After Ghosh’s century, bowlers put Railways on course for win

In Guwahati: Assam 244 and 41/7 (Kunal Saikia 16, Anureet Singh 3/18, Deepak Bansal 2/6) trail Railways 483/7 Decl (Arindam Ghosh 109, Nitin Bhille 89,Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80, Ashish Yadav 50 no, Dhiraj Goswami 2/93)) by 198 runs

Group B

Nadeem’s all-round show puts Haryana on back foot

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 and 141/4 (R Dagar 64, Rajat Paliwal 44 no, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/50) trail Jharkhand 425/9 Decl (Ishank Jaggi 135, Ishan Kishan 83, Shahbaz Nadeem 70, A Chahal 2/80, A Hooda 2/88) by 76 runs

After Juneja century, Patel, Chawla star in Gujarat win

In Surat : Jammu and Kashmir 261 and 130 (Ram Dayal 29, Parvez Rasool 24, H Patel 5/49, Piyuish Chawla 4/38) lost to Gujarat 455 (M Juneja 131, Chirag Gandhi 86, P Panchal 61,

R Bhatt 38, Manik Gupta 5/143,

Parvez Rasool 4/108) by an innings and 64 runs

Jalaj smashes century after eight-wicket haul

In Trivandrum: Kerala : 335 and 217/2 (Jalaj Saxena 102 no, Sanju Samson 72 no, TN Dhillon 1/34) lead Rajasthan 243 (D Yagnik 62, TN Dhillon 44, R Bishnoi Sr 39, Jalaj Saxena 8/85) by 309 runs

Group C

Hirwani, Sharma bowl Madhya Pradesh to win

In Agartala: Tripura : 205 and 103 (R Banik 29, Mihir Hirwani 5/22, Ankit Sharma 4/51) lost to Madhya Pradesh 260 (Rajat Patidar 79, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 70, Ishwar Pandey 47, Gurinder Singh 4/94, Mura Singh 3/28) and 52/0 (Rajat Patidar 25 no, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 25 no) by ten wickets

Poddar’century keeps Odisha hopes alive

In Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 584/5 Decl lead Odisha 294/6 (Govinda Poddar 111, Subhransu Senapati 91, Bhargav Bhutt 3/66, K Sasikanth 2/30) by 290 runs

Yo Mahesh’s century gives Tamil Nadu first innings lead

In Mumbai: Mumbai 374 and 85/1 (Shreyas Iyer 56 no, Akhil Herwadkar 24 no, Vijay Shankar 1/27) lead Tamil Nadu 450 (B Indrajith 152, V Yomahesh 103 no, Washington Sundar 69, Vijay Gohil 4/129, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/50) by nine runs

Trailing by 135 runs and with five wickets in hand, Tamil Nadu lost Ravi Ashwin on the eighth ball of the day when Prithwi Shaw took a simple catch off the bowling of Dhawal Kulkarni to raise Mumbai hopes of gaining a first innings’s lead. 11.3 overs later, Vijay Gohil removed N Jagadeesan to claim the seventh wicket for Mumbai. Overnight centurion B Indrajith then added 52 runs for the eighth wicket with V Yomahesh as Tamil Nadu crossed the 325-run mark. Gohil ended Indrajith’s 247-ball stay at the crease with Tamil Nadu’s score reading 339 for 8 in 98.3 overs. Yo Mahesh then added 72 runs for the ninth wicket with Rahil Shah in 35.5 overs which saw Yo Mahesh scoring 54 runs in the partnership and Tamil Nadu surpassing Mumbai’s first innings score of 374 runs. The pacer added 39 more runs with Vignesh K for the last wicket and completed his century in 213 balls smashing nine boundaries and four sixes to take Tamil Nadu to 450 and gain a first innings lead of 76 runs.

Group D

Raghu picks up four wickets as Goa crumble

In Goa: Punjab 635 lead Goa 246 (Amit Yadav 52 no, Sagun Kamat 47, Sumiran Amonkar 30, Raghu Sharma 4/50, Vinay Choudhary 3/72, Siddharth Kaul 2/41) and 67/2 (Sagun Kamat 26 no, Swapnil Asnodkar 26,Vinay Choudhary 1/11, Siddharth Kaul 1.12) by 322 runs

Fazal’s century keeps Vidharbha hopes alive

In Nagpur: Chattisgarh 489 lead Vidharbha 331/6 (F Fazal 125, Wassim Jaffer 50, Ganesh Satish 39, P Sinha 2/70, S Ruilar 2/82) by 158 runs

