Ranji Trophy 2017 Star Watch: From Cheteshwar Pujara to Gautam Gambhir, how India internationals performed

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form with the bat as he powered Saurashtra to a mammoth score of 570 in their first innings against Gujarat in their round five match of Ranji Trophy 2017-18. Ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the right-handed batsman scored a 182-run knock but missed a chance to score a consecutive double ton. In reply, Gujarat fought back with tons by Priyank Panchal and Rujul Bhatt before they were bowled out for 413. At stumps on Sunday, hosts had Robin Uthappa (64), Prerak Mankad (11) in the middle as the match ended in a draw. With three wins and a draw, Saurashtra has accumulated 23 points and top their Group B points table. Round five saw plenty of hundreds being hit, comebacks and eight matches ending in a draw. Here we look at performances from other players:

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina’s poor run of form continued as the Uttar Pradesh captain once again failed to convert the start he got in the second innings against Assam. The left-handed batsman scored 33 runs in the second innings after he just managed six runs in the first innings. This means he is yet to score a fifty this season. The clash ended in a draw but UP took first innings lead and three points. Under Raina’s captaincy, Uttar Pradesh are yet to register a win and languish in fifth spot in Group A.

KL Rahul

After failing to score big in the first innings against Delhi, KL Rahul scored 92 runs before he was run out by Nitish Rana. This was Rahul’s highest total this season. As the match ended in a draw, the hosts took a three-point lead over Delhi. With the result, Delhi moved to second spot while Karnataka strengthen their lead in Group A.

Gautam Gambhir scored his second hundred of the season. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Gautam Gambhir

Delhi opener Gautam Gambhir scored his 41st first-class hundred as he led Delhi’s comeback against Karnataka. After the hosts posted a mammoth 649 runs in the first innings, Gambhir forged a 110-run partnership with Dhruv Shorey to set a platform for Delhi. The left-handed batsman scored 144 runs off 244 balls, which included 22 fours. But it was Abhimanyu Mithun’s five-wicket haul which forced Delhi on backfoot and made sure that the hosts conclude the game with three points. Delhi have now won two and drawn two matches as they are placed second in Group A.

Parthiv Patel

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel’s disappointing run with the willow continued. The left-arm batsman scored 34 runs in Gujarat’s first innings against Saurashtra. While Patel has failed to convert the start into big a score, he has been kept busy with the gloves as he took three catches.

Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 runs in the second innings against Baroda. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Ajinkya Rahane

After missing first two matches for Mumbai, India mainstay Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 runs in the second innings after the right-handed batsman was out for a duck in the first innings against Baroda. Rahane along with Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav made sure that 41-time Ranji champions don’t suffer their first defeat of the season. The match ended in a draw where Baroda returned with three points. It was the 500th Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai and they would be relieved it didn’t end in a defeat.

Murali Vijay

India opener Murali Vijay scored 140 runs in Tamil Nadu’s first innings against Odisha in their Group C game. Vijay, who last played for India against Australia in March, would take confidence from the showing ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Centuries by Vijay, Vijay Shankar and Baba Aparajith saw Tamil Nadu score a first innings total of 530. However, the match ended with Odisha taking a first innings lead.

Wriddhiman Saha

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha scored 97 runs after getting out for a duck in the first innings against Vidarbha. However, his knock of 97 could not steer Bengal to a desired result. With the win over Bengal, Vidarbha took seven points and moved to top spot in Group D with three wins and a draw.

