Ranji Trophy 2017, Round five: A first for Haryana and Akshay Wakhare’s Goa blast

Rayudu anchors chase

Guwahati: Assam seamers raised the side’s hopes of defending 142 by reducing Hyderabad to 69 for 5 before Ambati Rayudu secured the win with an unbeaten 52. Earlier, Assam’s overnight batsman Amit Sinha completed his second first-class ton.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 326 and (target 142) 144/6 (Ambati Rayudu 52) beat Assam 136 and 331 (Amit Sinha 122, M ravi Kiran 3/75) by 4 wickets.

Points: Hyderabad 6, Assam 0

Chahal’s fifer sinks J&K

Rohtak: Haryana posted their first win of the season as Ajit Chahal took five wickets against Jammu & Kashmir, taking his match haul to 8 for 117. Haryana added six runs to their overnight score of 161, setting J&K 176. Owais Shah and captain Parvez Rasool added 54 runs for the sixth-wicket.

Brief Scores: Haryana: 184 & 167 beat J&K 176 & 157 all out in 44.1 overs (Owais Shah 52; Ajit Chahal 5/53) by 18 runs.

Points: Haryana 6, J&K 0.

Andhra see off draw

Ongole: Fifties from Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat helped Andhra to a draw against Mumbai. Abhishek Nayar (38*) and Dhawal Kulkarni (33*) scored briskly as Mumbai added 89 on the day and set the target of 397.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 332 and 279 for 6 dec (Shreyas Iyer 89) drew with Andhra Pradesh 215 and 219/5 (KS Bharat 68, Ricky Bhui 55).

Points: Mumbai 3, Andhra1

Hooda, Waghmode score tons

Vadodara: Baroda grabbed three points thanks to unbeaten centuries from Deepak Hooda and Aditya Waghmode.

Brief Scores: Baroda 503 and 259 for 1 in 43.5 overs (Aditya Waghmode 101 not out, Deepak Hooda 100 not out) drew with Odisha 445

Points: Baroda 3, Odisha1

Wakhare finishes with nine

Porvorim: Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare ended with a match haul of nine wickets after his 5/54 flattened Goa.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 427/3 dec beat Goa 239 and 151 (Kauthankar 56; Wakhare 5/54) in 53.3 overs

Points: Vidarbha 7, Goa 0

Tamil Nadu’s hopes take a blow

Indore: Needing an outright win in the two remaining games, Tamil Nadu could only manage a first innings lead.

Brief Scores: MP 264 and 351/4 dec drew with (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 100 not out, Rajat Patidar 89; K Vignesh 3 for 42) drew with Tamil Nadu 326 and 79 for 1 in 25 overs

Points: Tamil Nadu 3, MP 1

India star watch: Mayank in fine touch

Kanpur: Mayank Agarwal scored his third hundred of the season as Karnataka dominated a hapless Uttar Pradesh bowling attack to secure a quarter-final berth with a game remaining. UP wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav’s ninth-wicket stand with Ankit Rajpoot lifted UP above 300

Brief Scores:Karnataka 655 and 262/0 (Mayank Agarwal 133 no, Ravikumar Samarth 126) drew with UP 331 (Umang Sharma 89, Rinku Singh 73, Shreyas Gopal 3/63).

Points: Karnataka 3, UP 1

