  • Ranji Trophy 2017, Round five: A first for Haryana and Akshay Wakhare’s Goa blast

Despite draws, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu keep qualification bids alive. Elsewhere, Haryana posted their first win of the season on the back of seamer Ajit Chahal’s match haul of nine wickets against J&K

By: Express News Service | Updated: November 21, 2017 1:29 am
Ranji Trophy 2017, Ranji Trophy 2017 results, Ranji Trophy 2017 schedule, Deepak Hooda, Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare ended with a match haul of nine wickets. (Source: PTI)
Rayudu anchors chase
Guwahati: Assam seamers raised the side’s hopes of defending 142 by reducing Hyderabad to 69 for 5 before Ambati Rayudu secured the win with an unbeaten 52. Earlier, Assam’s overnight batsman Amit Sinha completed his second first-class ton.
Brief Scores: Hyderabad 326 and (target 142) 144/6 (Ambati Rayudu 52) beat Assam 136 and 331 (Amit Sinha 122, M ravi Kiran 3/75) by 4 wickets.
Points: Hyderabad 6, Assam 0

Chahal’s fifer sinks J&K
Rohtak: Haryana posted their first win of the season as Ajit Chahal took five wickets against Jammu & Kashmir, taking his match haul to 8 for 117. Haryana added six runs to their overnight score of 161, setting J&K 176. Owais Shah and captain Parvez Rasool added 54 runs for the sixth-wicket.
Brief Scores: Haryana: 184 & 167 beat J&K 176 & 157 all out in 44.1 overs (Owais Shah 52; Ajit Chahal 5/53) by 18 runs.
Points: Haryana 6, J&K 0.

Andhra see off draw
Ongole: Fifties from Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat helped Andhra to a draw against Mumbai. Abhishek Nayar (38*) and Dhawal Kulkarni (33*) scored briskly as Mumbai added 89 on the day and set the target of 397.
Brief Scores: Mumbai 332 and 279 for 6 dec (Shreyas Iyer 89) drew with Andhra Pradesh 215 and 219/5 (KS Bharat 68, Ricky Bhui 55).
Points: Mumbai 3, Andhra1

Hooda, Waghmode score tons
Vadodara: Baroda grabbed three points thanks to unbeaten centuries from Deepak Hooda and Aditya Waghmode.
Brief Scores: Baroda 503 and 259 for 1 in 43.5 overs (Aditya Waghmode 101 not out, Deepak Hooda 100 not out) drew with Odisha 445
Points: Baroda 3, Odisha1

Wakhare finishes with nine
Porvorim: Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare ended with a match haul of nine wickets after his 5/54 flattened Goa.
Brief Scores: Vidarbha 427/3 dec beat Goa 239 and 151 (Kauthankar 56; Wakhare 5/54) in 53.3 overs
Points: Vidarbha 7, Goa 0

Tamil Nadu’s hopes take a blow
Indore: Needing an outright win in the two remaining games, Tamil Nadu could only manage a first innings lead.
Brief Scores: MP 264 and 351/4 dec drew with (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 100 not out, Rajat Patidar 89; K Vignesh 3 for 42) drew with Tamil Nadu 326 and 79 for 1 in 25 overs
Points: Tamil Nadu 3, MP 1

India star watch: Mayank in fine touch

Mayank Agarwal scored his third century in as many games.(Source: File)

Kanpur: Mayank Agarwal scored his third hundred of the season as Karnataka dominated a hapless Uttar Pradesh bowling attack to secure a quarter-final berth with a game remaining. UP wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav’s ninth-wicket stand with Ankit Rajpoot lifted UP above 300
Brief Scores:Karnataka 655 and 262/0 (Mayank Agarwal 133 no, Ravikumar Samarth 126) drew with UP 331 (Umang Sharma 89, Rinku Singh 73, Shreyas Gopal 3/63).
Points: Karnataka 3, UP 1

