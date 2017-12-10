Ranji Trophy 2017: Rajneesh Gurbani engineers Vidarbha revival

Pacer Rajneesh Gurbani took 5/58. Pacer Rajneesh Gurbani took 5/58.

IN A sport where “looking the part” often has a huge bearing on first impressions, Rajneesh Gurbani has always struggled to convince people about being a genuine fast bowler. It’s of course got to do with his wiry and lithe, almost the Ajit Agarkar of 1998, frame. So much so that a Vidarbha selector confessed to having been shocked when informed last year that Gurbani was among the most promising pacers in the state. “Yeh kya fast bowling karega,” is what the selector recalls having said back then.

It’s a different kind of identity crisis the 24-year-old has to face within the Vidarbha dressing-room, where many of his teammates chide him about being an odd-man out. “Engineering chodke cricket kya khel raha hai?” is a jibe that Gurbani has now become immune to. The Vidarbha players can’t be blamed for it though. Gurbani, after all, isn’t just a qualified civil engineer, he also passed all his eight semesters without a single “KT” (short for allowed to keep terms or how failed exams are referred to in engineering jargon) while at the same time tending to his incessant cricketing commitments. To boot this, his overall aggregate over four years was 68 per cent—high first-class—and he scored 80 per cent in his eighth and final semester, making him a prime candidate for a plush campus-recruitment job. But cricket is what he chose, making his List A debut within six months of graduating with a BE degree.

On Saturday at the Lalbhai Contractorwala Stadium in Surat, Gurbani proved once and for all to his teammates, and perhaps to himself, that he had made the right career choice. The right-arm pacer snared the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career, his best performance yet, to derail Kerala and put Vidarbha well on their way to a maiden appearance in a Ranji Trophy semifinal. Gurbani’s 5/38 helped his team snuff out Kerala for 176 and gain a 70-run lead. And by stumps, they had added 77 more to it for the loss of one wicket and with skipper Faiz Fazal batting on an unbeaten 51.

With his spell, Gurbani also proved, like Agarkar used to time and again, that fast bowlers do come in all sizes. You can draw parallels between their bowling styles too. Though unlike Agarkar, Gurbani has a longish run-up and is more high-arm in delivery; the pace in his bowling is generated off the surface and the ball skids on to the batsman at deceptive speeds. As a result, a lot of his wickets, like against Kerala, come via the bowled and lbws.

Both Sandeep Warrier the previous evening and Basil Thampi on the third day were considerably late on the ball and lost their stumps. But like Agarkar used to, Gurbani is also adept at moving the ball both ways—at speeds in the early 140s—and his wickets against Kerala came in a variety of ways. Arun Karthik was drawn in to a drive by an out-swinger that moved late from the right-hander and got him caught at gully. Sachin Baby was done in by pace deception and was caught and bowled off a leading edge while KC Akshay was caught behind off a one that jumped off a length at great speed.

Gurbani, though, cherished the Warrier wicket the most. “I had bowled mainly out-swingers before Sandeep came out to bat. I heard him ask his batting partner which way the ball was moving and he was told it was all away. So I went with the one that dipped back in, and he seemed surprised by how much it came in while he shouldered arms,” he says.

Gurbani doesn’t quite directly attribute the “extra smarts” he has as a fast bowler to his engineering background but admits that “it does help”. Juggling cricket and academics, though, wasn’t easy and seeing her son falling asleep while studying the night before an exam after having spent the day playing a match used to reduce his mother to tears. “I went to KDK College for my engineering and it’s are a strict institution that demands full attendance. I couldn’t get away by saying I’m a cricketer. I had to submit my assignments on time, and then rush for practice. My coach at Ambedkar Cricket Club would get angry because I would often miss practice,” he says.

The senior Gurbani, a civil engineer himself and a Railways employee, would sit and help his son with studies for three hours every evening. “They even said it’s ok if you don’t give an exam or two and focus on your cricket. But I was adamant because that would mean sitting for it six months later.”

And about his unconventional frame, Gurbani responds like a model who’s been pulled up for being anorexic or bulimic saying, “No, no sir. I eat everything and I’m the envy of the dressing-room for still being thin. If someone cuts a cake, I’ll cut small pieces and give them, and take the rest of the cake for myself.” They’re unlikely to mind till the time be bowls like he did on Saturday.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 246 & 77 for 1 in 30 overs (Faiz Fazal 51*) vs Kerala 176 all out in 61.5 overs (Jalaj Saxena 40, R Gurbani 5/38).

