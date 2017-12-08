Ranji Trophy 2017 quarterfinals: Kerala end Day 1 at 32/2 after bowling out Vidarbha for 246

Kerala trailed Vidarbha by 214 runs with eight wickets remaining in the first innings. Kerala trailed Vidarbha by 214 runs with eight wickets remaining in the first innings.

Vidarbha came back with two wickets after being bowled out for 246 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Kerala. Overnight 45 for three, Vidarbha lost wickets at almost regular intervals, and wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar top-scored with 53 off 147 balls. He struck seven boundaries during his stay in the middle.

Aditya Sarwate (36) and Karn Sharma (31) hung in there for a while, while Akshay Wakhare and Lalit Yadav chipped in with 27 and 24 runs, respectively. Left-arm spinner KC Akshay did bulk of the damage for Kerala with impressive figures of 5/66, and he was ably supported by Jalaj Saxena (3/52), at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium.

In reply, Kerala lost Mohammed Azharuddeen (8) early, to Lalit Yadav, while S Sandeep Warrier was bowled by medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani before he could open his account. At stumps on the second day, Kerala were 32 for two, with Saxena (13) and P R Prem (5) batting. Kerala trailed Vidarbha by 214 runs with eight wickets remaining in the first innings. Only 24 overs of play was possible on a truncated first day owing to wet outfield.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha 1st innings: 246 all out in 105.3 overs (Akshay Wadkar 53; K C Akshay 5/66).

Kerala 1st innings: 32 for two in 7 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App