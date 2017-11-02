Ranji Trophy 2017: Prithvi Shaw shines as Mumbai take control over Odisha

After a hundred in first innings, Prithvi Shaw scored 46 runs in second innings. (Source: Express Archive) After a hundred in first innings, Prithvi Shaw scored 46 runs in second innings. (Source: Express Archive)

Mumbai gained the upperhand against Odisha on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group “C” match, dismissing Odisha for 145, thereby gaining a 144 run first innings lead.

At close, Mumbai in their second innings were 58 for three.

Resuming at the overnight 264 for 6, Mumbai could add only 25 runs but hit back strongly to dismiss the rival for 145. For Odisha,Basant Mohanty bagged four wickets.

In response, Odisha started disastrously and lost three wickets without a run on the board. Dhawal Kulkarni dismissed Sandeep Pattanaik off the fourth ball of the innings, having him caught by Surya Kumar Yadav.

Shardul Thakur struck with his first delivery, sending back Natraj Behera and followed it up by scalping Subhransu Senapati off the next. Shantanu Mishra, who came in next, however, denied Thakur a hat-trick.

Things got worse for Odisha when skipper Govind Poddar, who made a ton in the previous match against Andhra Pradesh, fell for 2 to leave the team at four down for just two runs.

Shantanu Mishra (36) and Biplab Samantaray (72 not out) repaired the damage with a 93-run partnership.

Mumbai bowlers ran through the lower order to dismiss Odisha for 145 in 50.5 overs as Vijay D Gohil and Abhishek Nayar scalped three wickets each.

First innings centurion Prithvi Shaw played positively even as fellow opener Akhil Herwadkar (3) was content to play second fiddle before falling with the total at 36.

Ajinkya Rahane did not last long and leg-before to Basant Mohanty for a duck.

Odisha struck late in the day to remove Shaw for 46 to leave Mumbai at 58 for 3 at stumps, an overall lead of 202 runs.

Brief scores:

At Bhubaneshwar: Mumbai 289 all out in 99.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Basant Mohanty 4 for 51) and 58 for 3 in 16 overs (Prithvi Shaw 46) vs Odisha 145 all out in 50.5 overs (Biplab Samantaray 72 not out, Shantanu Mishra 36, Vijay Gohil 3 for 26, Abhishek Nayar 3 for 27).

At Vizianagaram: Madhya Pradesh 321 all out in 122.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Shubam Sharma 60, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4 for 56) vs Andhra Pradesh 177 for 5 in 56 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 77, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 2 for 33).

At Vadodara: Baroda 521 all out in 152.2 overs (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95 not out, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, A S Sarkar 3 for 88) vs Tripura 63 for 1 in 25 overs (S M Singha 41).

