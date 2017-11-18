Ranji Trophy 2017: Prithvi Shaw takes giant stride

Prithvi Shaw’s 114 came off 173 balls, his second slowest First-Class century. (Source: Express Archive) Prithvi Shaw’s 114 came off 173 balls, his second slowest First-Class century. (Source: Express Archive)

TO SAY that First-Class cricket has been a breeze for Prithvi Shaw would be slightly unfair on the 18-year-old. It would mean that he’s had it too easy. He might have made it seem so with the unprecedented consistency with which he notches up three-figure scores.

But if anything it’s been like a crash course played out on fast forward, with new challenges and new responsibilities propping up pretty much every time he walks out to open the innings for Mumbai. To his credit, he’s overcome most of them.

And on Friday at the CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole, he was faced with perhaps the toughest of the lot. The pitch was seaming around and the Andhra new-ball attack were making the most of the conditions after their captain had put Mumbai into bat.

To boot, Shaw had also lost his opening partner Jay Bista and Shreyas Iyer within the first four overs of the innings. Shaw had more or less dealt with the breakneck start to the career by being on fast forward mode himself generally. But here, he had to hit the pause button. He did so with the maturity well beyond his age, scoring yet another century—his fifth in 7 matches—and probably the most polished of the lot yet to save the day for Mumbai. His 114 came off 173 balls, the second slowest of all his centuries to date and it helped his team recover to finish at 248/6 on Day One.

“The first session was a great challenge. It’s very difficult when the ball is seaming a lot off the wicket. That phase I played out, and that was a positive sign. But I liked this century a lot because it needed a lot of patience and I showed a lot of it and didn’t lose it at any point. I was leaving the ball a lot and controlled myself perfectly throughout,” he told The Indian Express at the end of the day.

While Shaw has already developed a reputation of sticking to his natural attacking style, and doing so successfully, regardless of the situation or condition he has to contend with; he had to play within himself against the Andhra attack of Ayyappa Bandaru, KV Sasikanth and P Vijay Kumar.

But eventually, like he seems to do, Shaw found a way to get going. “It wasn’t easy to glide the ball or play the shots that come naturally to me. I took some time, waited for the loose ones and converted them. Later on I also hit a six off the spinner,” he explained.

Incidentally, it’s the second straight match that Shaw has been faced with a scenario where the fast bowlers have had plenty of assistance from the pitch and the conditions. Last week the Baroda pacers had produced prodigious movement in the air and off the wicket to derail Mumbai in the first innings. Shaw had been clean bowled by a sharp in-swinger from Atit Sheth that went through the gap between his bat and pad as he launched into an expansive drive.

Unperturbed by rare failure

While he revealed that unlike in Mumbai, the ball moved around all day long in Ungole; the teenager also spoke about not being too gutted with the early dismissal against Baroda. “I never get too affected or upset about getting out early. You can get a good ball like that one. I don’t look back and think that it was a shot I shouldn’t have played. But after you’re set and you’re seeing the ball like a football, getting out feels very horrible,” said Shaw.

He brought up his second innings dismissal against Baroda, when he was bowled by left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh after a very fluent 56, as an example. The opener, who fell to Bandaru in the 61st over of the day, also believed that he could have got a lot more than the 114 on Friday, but was overall satisfied with his performance.

“Today’s takeaway was about reading situations and playing according to it. When the ball is doing that much and you can’t play your shots it’s challenging, and I am glad I controlled myself throughout,” he said.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 248 for 6 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, Abhishek Nayar 21 batting, B Ayyappa 3 for 87) vs Andhra Pradesh.

RANJI ROUND-UP

Group A

At Guwahati: Hyderabad 289/8 (BP Sandeep 84, AT Rayudu 83; Arup Das 3/90, Rahul Singh 3/54) vs Assam

At Surat: Rajasthan 153 (Chintan Gaja 8/40) vs Gujarat 90/1 (Samit Gohil 46, Priyank Panchal 34 batting)

Group B

At Trivandrum: Kerala 225 (Sanju Samson 68; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 6/112) vs Saurashtra 1st innings 37 for no loss.

At Surat: Rajasthan 1st innings: 153 (Chintan Gaja 8/40) vs Gujarat 1st innings: 90 for one (Samit Gohil 46, Priyank Panchal 34 batting).

At Rohtak: Haryana 1st innings: 119 for 7 (Himanshu Rana 35; Mohammed Mudhasir 4/34, Ram Dayal 3/35) vs J&K

Group C

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 224 for 7 in 80 overs (Ankit Sharma 75 batting, Ankit Dane 63; K Vignesh 3 for 27) vs Tamil Nadu.

At Vadodara: Baroda 281 for 3 in 90 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, Deepak Hooda 51, Vishnu Solanki 46 batting) vs Odisha.

Group D

At Amritsar: Punjab 147 (Shubhman Gill 63; Pradipta Pramanik 3/41, B Amit 3/31) vs Bengal 1st Innings 76/0 (Abhishek Raman 42 batting, Abhimanyu Easwaran 33 batting).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st Innings 130 (Diwesh Pathania 4/45) vs Services 1st Innings 39/0.

At Porvorim: Goa 1st Innings 239 (Keenan Vaz 72; Akshay Wakhare 4/50) vs Vidarbha.

