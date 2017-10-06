Ranji Trophy 2017: Prashant Chopra’s 271 powers Himachal Pradesh to 459/2 against Punjab on Day 1

Prashant Chopra scored a staggering 37 boundaries. (Source: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Twitter) Prashant Chopra scored a staggering 37 boundaries. (Source: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Twitter)

Prashant Chopra’s unbeaten knock of 271 saw Himachal Pradesh post a mammoth 459/2 at stumps on Day 1 of their group D Ranji Trophy encounter. After opting to bat first, Chopra along with skipper Sumeet Verma added 187 runs as Punjab bowlers looked clueless against Himachal batsmen. Paras Dogra remained unbeaten on 99 and will look to bring up his century on the second day of play.

Vice-captain Chatterjee was unbeaten on 114 and added 153 runs for the third wicket with skipper Manoj Tiwary (69) and another 63 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Wriddhiman Saha (32 batting).

Bengal started the day with Abhishek Raman (40) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) adding 97 runs for the opening stand. Easwaran, who recently hit a hundred Duleep Trophy final, hit nine boundaries in his 104-ball knock.

Chatterjee, who has been regularly playing for India A, hit 11 boundaries in his 182-ball knock.

Skipper Tiwary was positive in his approach hitting six fours and two sixes in 97 balls.

He was severe on leg-spinner Muzaffaruddin Khalid (1/89 in 16 overs) lofting him effortlessly before he was fooled by one that kept straight and low.

Chatterjee played without taking much risk in company of Saha, who looked very comfortable during his 49-ball stay on the day. He hit a four and a six.

Brief Scores

Bengal 341/3 (Sudeep Chatterjee 114 batting, Manoj Tiwary 65 batting, Wriddhiman Saha 32 batting) vs Services

Other Group D scores

Himachal Pradesh 459/2 (Prashant Chopra 271 batting, Paras Dogra 99 batting) vs Punjab.

Chattisgarh 189/5 (Mohammed Kaif 49 batting, Darshan Misal 2/15) vs Goa.

