Ranji Trophy 2017: Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate

Prashant Chopra set the tournament on fire with a triple hundred early in the season. (Source: File) Prashant Chopra set the tournament on fire with a triple hundred early in the season. (Source: File)

Ranji Trophy, India’s biggest domestic tournament, is in its 84th edition which began on October 6, 2017. The format of the tournament has also been changed with 28 teams divided into four groups of seven each unlike earlier where a two-tier system was in place. An extra group has been added to the tournament which means every team will play two games less than what they played last year.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. A major change was enforced by BCCI’s Technical committee which also got rid of the neutral venues and the teams will now feature in their respective home and away matches. In the knock-out phase, the matches will be played at neutral venues. The quarterfinals will start from December 7, followed by the semifinals on December 17, and the final on December 29. Gujarat are the current defending Ranji champions as they defeated Mumbai in the final by five wickets at the Holkar Cricket stadium in Indore in the last edition.

Points Table

Group A

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR Karnataka 3 3 0 0 0 0 20 +0.400 Delhi 3 2 0 0 1 0 16 +0.500 Railways 4 2 2 0 0 0 13 -0.050 Hyderabad 4 1 1 0 0 0 9 -0.140 Maharashtra 3 1 1 0 0 1 7 -0.160 Uttar Pradesh 4 0 3 0 0 1 1 -0.360 Assam 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 -1.000

Group B

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR Saurashtra 3 3 0 0 0 0 20 +0.570 Gujarat 3 3 0 0 0 0 19 +0.090 Kerala 4 3 1 0 0 0 18 +0.450 Jharkhand 4 1 2 0 1 0 8 +0.160 Rajasthan 3 0 1 0 2 0 4 -0.110 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 3 0 1 0 3 -0.550 Haryana 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 -0.590

Group C

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR Andhra 4 1 0 0 3 0 15 +0.680 Madhya Pradesh 4 2 1 0 1 0 14 -0.430 Mumbai 3 1 0 0 2 0 10 +0.420 Tamil Nadu 3 0 0 0 3 0 7 -0.070 Baroda 3 0 1 0 2 0 4 -0.010 Tripura 4 0 1 0 3 0 3 -0.670 Odisha 3 0 1 0 2 0 2 -0.320

Group D

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR Punjab 4 2 1 0 1 0 15 +0.640 Vidarbha 3 2 0 0 1 0 14 +0.310 Bengal 3 1 0 0 2 0 13 +0.780 Himachal Pradesh 4 1 0 0 3 0 13 +0.420 Chhattisgarh 4 0 2 0 2 0 6 -0.470 Goa 3 0 1 0 2 0 2 -0.830 Services 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 -0.780

