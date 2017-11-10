Ranji Trophy 2017: Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate

Ranji Trophy, India’s biggest domestic tournament, is in its 84th edition which began on October 6, 2017. The format of the tournament has also been changed with 28 teams divided into four groups of seven each unlike earlier where a two-tier system was in place. An extra group has been added to the tournament which means every team will play two games less than what they played last year.
The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. A major change was enforced by BCCI’s Technical committee which also got rid of the neutral venues and the teams will now feature in their respective home and away matches. In the knock-out phase, the matches will be played at neutral venues. The quarterfinals will start from December 7, followed by the semifinals on December 17, and the final on December 29. Gujarat are the current defending Ranji champions as they defeated Mumbai in the final by five wickets at the Holkar Cricket stadium in Indore in the last edition.
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Karnataka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|+0.400
|Delhi
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|+0.500
|Railways
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|-0.050
|Hyderabad
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|-0.140
|Maharashtra
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|-0.160
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-0.360
|Assam
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1.000
Group B
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Saurashtra
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|+0.570
|Gujarat
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|+0.090
|Kerala
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|+0.450
|Jharkhand
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|+0.160
|Rajasthan
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-0.110
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-0.550
|Haryana
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.590
Group C
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Andhra
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15
|+0.680
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|-0.430
|Mumbai
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|+0.420
|Tamil Nadu
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-0.070
|Baroda
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-0.010
|Tripura
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-0.670
|Odisha
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-0.320
Group D
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Punjab
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|+0.640
|Vidarbha
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|+0.310
|Bengal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|+0.780
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|13
|+0.420
|Chhattisgarh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-0.470
|Goa
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-0.830
|Services
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-0.780
