Ranji Trophy 2017: Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate

Ranji Trophy 2017 Points Table: Here's a look at how the teams stand in the ongoing edition of India's premier domestic tournament.

Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2017, Ranji trophy points table, Ranji Trophy standings Prashant Chopra set the tournament on fire with a triple hundred early in the season. (Source: File)
Ranji Trophy, India’s biggest domestic tournament, is in its 84th edition which began on October 6, 2017. The format of the tournament has also been changed with 28 teams divided into four groups of seven each unlike earlier where a two-tier system was in place. An extra group has been added to the tournament which means every team will play two games less than what they played last year.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. A major change was enforced by BCCI’s Technical committee which also got rid of the neutral venues and the teams will now feature in their respective home and away matches. In the knock-out phase, the matches will be played at neutral venues. The quarterfinals will start from December 7, followed by the semifinals on December 17, and the final on December 29. Gujarat are the current defending Ranji champions as they defeated Mumbai in the final by five wickets at the Holkar Cricket stadium in Indore in the last edition.

Points Table

Group A

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR
Karnataka 3 3 0 0 0 0 20 +0.400
Delhi 3 2 0 0 1 0 16 +0.500
Railways 4 2 2 0 0 0 13 -0.050
Hyderabad 4 1 1 0 0 0 9 -0.140
Maharashtra 3 1 1 0 0 1 7 -0.160
Uttar Pradesh 4 0 3 0 0 1 1 -0.360
Assam 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 -1.000

Group B

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR
 Saurashtra 3 3 0 0 0 0 20 +0.570
Gujarat 3 3 0 0 0 0 19 +0.090
Kerala 4 3 1 0 0 0 18 +0.450
Jharkhand 4 1 2 0 1 0 8 +0.160
Rajasthan 3 0 1 0 2 0 4 -0.110
Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 3 0 1 0 3 -0.550
Haryana 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 -0.590

Group C

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR
Andhra 4 1 0 0 3 0 15 +0.680
Madhya Pradesh 4 2 1 0 1 0 14 -0.430
Mumbai 3 1 0 0 2 0 10 +0.420
Tamil Nadu 3 0 0 0 3 0 7 -0.070
Baroda 3 0 1 0 2 0 4 -0.010
Tripura 4 0 1 0 3 0 3 -0.670
Odisha 3 0 1 0 2 0 2 -0.320

Group D

Teams Played Won Lost Tied Draw NR Points NRR
Punjab 4 2 1 0 1 0 15 +0.640
Vidarbha 3 2 0 0 1 0 14 +0.310
Bengal 3 1 0 0 2 0 13 +0.780
Himachal Pradesh 4 1 0 0 3 0 13 +0.420
Chhattisgarh 4 0 2 0 2 0 6 -0.470
Goa 3 0 1 0 2 0 2 -0.830
Services 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 -0.780

