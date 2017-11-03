Ranji Trophy 2017: On difficult track, Delhi’s Dhruv Shorey hangs in against Uttar Pradesh

Dhruv Shorey scored an unbeaten 65 after Delhi lost a few quick wickets. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Dhruv Shorey scored an unbeaten 65 after Delhi lost a few quick wickets. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

An assuring aspect in Delhi’s ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign has been the stellar contributions from the top order. Gautam Gambhir and Nitish Rana got them going in the opening match against Assam, while all-rounder Manan Sharma scored a pivotal, match-winning century against the Railways.

Consequently, Delhi have seized the early initiative this season with a bonus-point win over Railways in the last match, after having narrowly missed out on a win against Assam in the season opener. The only blip so far has been the two false starts of Dhruv Shorey, their incumbent No.3 batsman. With 17 runs, he has had a tepid start to the season compared to his peers. But against a competent Uttar Pradesh bowling attack and under the quaint settings of the Airforce Sports Complex at Palam, the 25-year-old finally prospered, his unbeaten 65 giving Delhi the hope to overhaul Uttar Pradesh’s first-innings tally of 291. Commendably, Shorey, who is an attacking stroke player, demonstrated the willingness to curb his aggressive instincts and mould his game according to the situation.

Coming into bat at a tricky phase of the match— Delhi having lost opener Unmukt Chand— and on a pitch that had a generous sprinkling of grass, it looked a tad difficult for him. There was something in the 22-yard strip for the fast bowlers who were willing to bend their backs, while the spinners were getting ample bite from the rough around the right-hander’s leg stump. With the in-form Gambhir at the other end, Shorey dug deep, showcasing plenty of grit to ward off the rampaging Uttar Pradesh bowlers.

Gambhir, unfurling his characteristic flicks through the mid-wicket, looked set to score his 41st first-class ton, but fell agonisingly short by 14 runs. The Gambhir-Shorey stand yielded 66 runs, which placed Delhi in a comfortable position at tea. But UP bowlers struck in the final session, in which Delhi slipped from 127/2 to 217/6. The reshuffled batting order did not bode well as Nitish Rana, their regular No.4, was hospitalised after being hit below his right eye in the practice session in the morning.

But Shorey hung around with the stubborn Pulkit Narang to take Delhi without further trouble. At stumps on Day 2, Delhi were still 63 runs adrift, with four wickets in the shed. Even in the past, Shorey had given ample proof of his propensity to play the sheet anchor’s role to a nicety. Back in 2015, his century against Maharashtra proved to be the cornerstone of Delhi’s win. His mantra of batting on this tacky Palam wicket was simple. “If you get set, don’t throw your wicket away. Because playing shots on this wicket is not easy. It’s a bit up-and-down, and it’s really difficult for the new batsman to come and get into his groove immediately. I don’t think that our batters did anything wrong today. It’s just about applying yourself and not throwing it away,” he said at the end of the day’s play. Uttar Pradesh need to go for an outright win to keep their knock-out hopes alive. Their fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot is confident they can. Judging by the way the two days have panned out, this game is poised for a close finish

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 291 (M Saif 83 Upendra Yadav 67; Ishant Sharma 3/38, N Saini 3/47) vs Delhi 228/6 (Gambhir 86, Shorey 65*, Saurabh 3-74) trail UP by 63 runs.

