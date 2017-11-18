Ranji Trophy 2017: Nitish Rana-Rishabh Pant partnership gets Delhi out of woods against Maharashtra

Nitish Rana (L) and Rishabh Pant added 168 runs for the fourth wicket against Maharashtra on Day One. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra) Nitish Rana (L) and Rishabh Pant added 168 runs for the fourth wicket against Maharashtra on Day One. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra)

“Free hoke khelo. Aage ka jyaada much socho.” This was coach Tarak Sinha’s advice to his bright young ward, Rishabh Pant, ahead of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Maharashtra at the Palam Ground. Pant, after all, was battling indifferent form of late, and has not managed to reach anywhere close to those stratospheric heights that he had reached during his breakthrough season last year. It’s true that he has been getting off to decent starts, but for some reason, he has looked apprehensive and consequently has not played an innings of substance so far.

His shot selection has looked awry at times, and he has found it a touch difficult in executing those big monstrous hits, which he had uncorked so effortlessly last year. Sinha, however, exuded confidence, and said that in due course of time, he would come good. “It’s all about one innings,” Sinha would add.

On a cool winter afternoon here at the national capital, Pant finally got his act together, galvanising his campaign this Ranji season. His 110-ball 99 on Day 1 against Maharashtra was an exhibition of his big-hitting prowess. There were no half measures in his shot selection. It was just simple, uncluttered approach and it worked wonders for the 20-year-old.

It looked like Pant had finally paid heed to Sinha’s advice and had managed to come out of his shell and play in his typical free and exuberant manner. He would fall agonisingly short of what would have been his fifth first-class century, but in terms of the timing of his knock and the quality of the strokes, and the manner in which he bailed Delhi out of trouble, this knock can easily be clubbed with his four other centuries.

At 55/3, Delhi were in a spot of bother, when Pant walked into bat this morning. There was the early morning nip, which the Maharashtra bowlers had managed to extract pretty effectively. The early wickets of Gautam Gambhir, Anuj Rawat and Dhruv Shorey had put Ishant Sharma’s team on the back foot in the morning session. But Pant played himself in quite admirably. What also worked in his favour today was the presence of Nitish Rana at the other end. The two were Delhi’s middle-order mainstays last year, and together, they were involved in a number of stellar partnerships in the past. The poise and elegance of Rana is well complemented by Pant’s insouciance. The two batted with care to see off Maharashtra’s medium pacers till the lunch interval.

It was in the afternoon session that the two put the Maharashtra bowlers to sword, launching a well orchestrated display of aggressive batsmanship. Slowly, but surely, the Mahrashtra bowlers wilted under the pressure exerted by Pant and Rana.

Even their fielding was abysmal, and it did precious little to galvanise the sagging spirits of their bowlers. Pant needed that element of luck today and he got precisely that — courtesy two dropped catches when he was at 44 and 74 respectively. He tore into their off-spinner Chirag Khurana, smoking him for five humongous sixes. Rana, at the other end, looked fairly refreshing, unfurling a series of lovely, languid drives.

The fourth-wicket stand between Rana and Pant yielded 168 runs that came in a shade under 37 overs, indicative of the kind of dominance they had on the proceedings. Once again, Pant’s vigil came to an end in rather underwhelming circumstances, getting caught in the slip while playing a defensive prod to Khurana.

“Everything depends on the kind of bonding you have with a player. Thankfully, I share a wonderful rapport with him,” Pant said, when asked about his partnership with Rana. Delhi were well placed at 260/4 when bad light ended the day’s play.

Brief Scores: Delhi: 1st Innings 260/4 in 62 overs. (Nitish Rana 110 not out, Rishabh Pant 99, Chirag Khurana 2/71) vs Maharashtra.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App