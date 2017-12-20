Ranji Trophy 2017: Navdeep Saini puts Delhi in final

Navdeep Saini dismissed seven Bengal batsmen in the match, five of them bowled. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Navdeep Saini dismissed seven Bengal batsmen in the match, five of them bowled. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

NAVDEEP SAINI grew up on tales of the Azad Hind Fauj’s guerrilla warfare from his grandfather Karam Singh, but not with any great interest. Singh, now in his late 90s, was a subedar and jeep driver for the AHF or Indian National Army (INA) as it was called, serving under Subhash Chandra Bose in Tokyo. Saini’s weekend trips to his home in Karnal are still spent listening about the INA’s various conquests. But the Delhi fast bowler reveals that he finds way to interrupt his grandfather.

“Dadaji jab sunane lagte hai, sunate hi rehte hai. He has so many of those stories, a new one every day. After a while I have to get up myself, and I often fake a phone call to get away,” he quips. But perhaps subconsciously, the incessant war reminiscences have had an impact on the 25-year-old pacer. At least the ones involving the INA’s raids and ambushes on Kohima and Imphal — that led to the first win for a native Indian army over the British, according to some military historians. For, what he produced at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Tuesday afternoon was a cricketing version of a raid that his dadaji would have been proud of. It not only jolted the Bengal camp into sudden submission but also left them completely defenceless and incapacitated. And they duly surrendered, being blown away for 86 in just 24.4 overs, to give Delhi a win by an innings and 26 runs within three days and a well-deserved spot in the Ranji Trophy final.

Saini shared the spoils with fellow pacer and roommate Kulwant Khejroliya, both taking four wickets each, but it was the former who led the incursion during an uninterrupted 12-over burst. The damage was done in the space of 25 balls when he kept knocking over the stumps with unerring precision. Sudip Chatterjee was the first to go and, as Saini would reveal later, the only unplanned wicket of the day. The ball did keep slightly low leaving the left-hander in all sorts.

Then came what Saini would describe as his “dream” wicket. It also happened to be an important one, that of Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary. And it did have some chimerical value, just because of the pure perfection in the execution. It was a length delivery at 142 kph that pitched on a length, straightened, beat the right-hander’s bat and hit the top of off-stump.

Aamir Gani was next to go as he shouldered arms to a 140 kph delivery that just whizzed past him with a touch of inward movement. Finally, it was B Amit whose defence was breached by a 144 kph projectile from around the wicket that straightened off the angle to hit the “dream” spot on the stumps for a fast bowler. Beating batsmen for pace is a good reputation to build as an Indian pacer, and it’s one that Saini has built diligently over the last few years. And he went a long way in enhancing it in Pune.

The Outsider

Saini had to deal with the “outsider” tag for a while after he moved from Haryana at the insistence of former Delhi pacer Sumit Narwal, another import from the neighbouring state, and broke into the Delhi Ranji team five seasons ago. But he puts down his quick-arm action and the ability to get the ball to skid or “kick”— as he puts it — off the surface to the many years spent playing tennis-ball cricket.

“In tennis-ball cricket, you get hit a lot. The only way to escape is bowling yorkers at the stumps. And the more I focused on and trained myself to bowl those yorkers, the muscles in my arms got toned a certain way. From the first time I bowled with a leather ball, I realised I could get the fuller length ball to kick off the surface and beat the batsman for pace like with all my dismissals today. I have always felt that it’s because of those tennis-ball days,” he explains. Saini is not the most muscular of fast bowlers going around and he’s happy with his lanky frame insisting that building up his body structure any more could hamper his arm-speed.

Saini’s father was a driver in a government department in Haryana and retired last year. He couldn’t always afford his cricket career as a youngster. And the only money he had at his disposal was the Rs 200-300 that he earned from each tennis-ball match. It was this income that he used to appear for the trials of the Karnal Premier League (KPL), a tournament organised by Narwal, and got spotted.

Upon moving to Delhi, he found another ardent supporter in Gautam Gambhir, who even stood up to the team management once in support of Saini a few years ago. And the young pacer attributes all his success and present status to the veteran India opener. Saini has made the move up already, having played for India A in a couple of series — in South Africa and at home against New Zealand A. He was also slated to travel to South Africa with the Indian team in the role of a net bowler. But he reveals that it was Gambhir who suggested playing the Ranji semifinal would be a better option for Saini’s career.

“He said ‘Delhi needs you now and if you do well here, you’ll automatically be in the Indian dressing-room’,” Saini says. It was Gambhir again who, the man-of-the-match reveals, motivated Saini and Khejroliya to fire up and attack the Bengal batsmen with brazen aggression.

“Gauti bhaiya said ‘if you want to play at the higher level, these are the kind of moments which can change your luck’. It stuck in our minds and we went out to bowl all fired up,” says Saini.

If Saini kept attacking the stumps, Khejroliya — a left-armer with a quick-arm action himself — focused on roughing the opposition up with a spate of short-pitched deliveries from around the wicket. He might have been slightly lucky with the short ball that accounted for Abhimanyu Easwaran, considering it was an awful pull shot, in the circumstances. But the Shreevats Goswami wicket was all fire and brimstone, as the wicketkeeper half-heartedly tried to nudge a rising delivery with one hand and was caught at short-leg off the glove.

Shami’s fiery spell

The other inspiration to go all out had come from Mohammed Shami’s fiery spell earlier in the day. After looking a tad undercooked in most of his spells on Monday, India’s premier fast bowler was at his menacing best on the third morning, and looked intent on inflicting pain, quite literally, on the Delhi lower order. In a 10-over spell that proved both his fitness and form, Shami peppered the hapless batsmen with a short-ball barrage, leaving them ducking, weaving and, in Vikas Tokas’ case, wearing a number of blows on the body. He also had Manan Sharma playing a meek hook to short fine-leg before taking out the well-set Himmat Singh and Saini off consecutive deliveries. Shami bowled 39 overs in all and finished with figures of 6/122, not a bad outing in terms of workload and the eventual returns as he prepares for the South African tour. In turn, he also ended up providing a blueprint to his counterparts, who executed it brilliantly themselves.

Saini will be of to his home to Karnal this weekend as always — “in a Volvo bus with nobody recognising him” — where his grandfather, who still rides around on his bicycle, will be waiting for him with yet another kissa from the war. But for once, he will have a “raid” story of his own — one that he carried out with ball in hand to blow Bengal away.

