Ranji Trophy 2017: N Jagadeesan, Yo Mahesh keep Tamil Nadu in the hunt against Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund departed early for five. (Source: File) Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund departed early for five. (Source: File)

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan (94 batting) put on 115 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket with V Yomahesh (44 batting) to take Tamil Nadu to 191 for 6 on the second day in a Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match in Indore.

In a must-win match, the visitors were struggling at 76/6 with Madhya Pradesh’s opening attack of Ishwar Pandey and Puneet Datey, who both finished with identical figures of three for 36, running through the much-vaunted batting lineup.

Datey struck early by sending back Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund, having him bowled for five. Three balls later, he dismissed Vijay Shankar for a duck, to leave Tamil Nadu at 19 for 2.

Pandey then took out B Aparajith and MS Washington Sundar. B Indrajith fell after a defiant 25, followed by Malolan Rangarajan. Opener Jagadeesan, who had retired hurt, returned to the middle and mounted a spirited fightback with Yomahesh.

The team still trails by 73 runs and the onus would be on the duo to help secure a lead. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh resuming at 224 for 7, added 40 runs to the score, thanks to No.11 batsman Ishwar Pandey’s belligerence.

Pandey smashed three fours and two big sixes in his 17-ball knock of 29 before being caught by V Yomahesh off R Sai Kishore’s bowling.

K Vignesh bagged four wickets, conceding just 32 runs from 24 overs. M Mohammed finished with three wickets.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 264 all out in 90.1 overs (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, Ishwar Pandey 29, K Vignesh 4/32, M Mohammed 3/67) vs Tamil Nadu 191 for 6 in 67 overs (N Jagadeesan 94 batting, V Yomahesh 44 batting, Ishwar Pandey 3/36, P Datey 3/36).

At Ongole: Mumbai 332 all out in 132 overs (Prithvi Shaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, Dhawal Kulkarni 50 not out, Abhishek Nayar 35, B Ayyappa 4 for 110, K V Sasikanth 3 for 61) vs Andhra Pradesh 74 for 2 in 33 overs (Ricky Bhui 29 batting).

At Vadodara: Baroda 503 all out in 137.4 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, N A Rathva 115 not out, Vishnu Solanki 109, Deepak Hooda 51, Basant Mohanty 5/85) vs Odisha 64 for 2 in 32 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App