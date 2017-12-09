Ranji Trophy 2017: Mumbai’s Shivam Dubey takes five on debut, but Karnataka take charge

According to one former coach, Dubey’s major strength with the ball is the deceptive nip he generates off the wicket. (Source: PTI) According to one former coach, Dubey’s major strength with the ball is the deceptive nip he generates off the wicket. (Source: PTI)

A five-wicket haul in his first outing with the ball would fall in the “dream” category of debut for any bowler. And Shivam Dubey’s figures — 5/79 in 30 overs — make for very impressive reading, too, when you consider the opposition’s total stands at 395 for 6. But the 24-year-old medium-pacer is likely to have bittersweet memories of his memorable first act.

For long periods on Friday, Mumbai did manage to keep Karnataka on the leash. By the end though, thanks largely to a 103-run stand between CM Gautam and Shreyas Gopal, the in-form team among the two heavyweights had taken a significant lead. They finished Day Two with a lead of 222 with Gopal still unbeaten on 80.

But the reason why Karnataka were held back prior to the Gopal-Gautam partnership was solely due to the efforts of Dubey. He has been around the local cricket circuit in Mumbai for a few years now having made an impression as an all-rounder in the Police Shield and in other local tournaments.

His multi-purpose skills had won him a cap in the 50-over and T20 formats for Mumbai earlier this year. Dubey was dogged with injury last season before bouncing back to finally get a place in the Ranji team, and that too for a big match like this one.

According to one former coach, Dubey’s major strength with the ball is the deceptive nip he generates off the wicket. “He has a military medium-pacer action and doesn’t have a long run-up. He ambles in but has a quick-arm action and gets the ball to zip through. If you have never faced him before, like I guess the Karnataka batsmen hadn’t, you can get trapped by the surprise pace,” the coach says.

He might be right, considering three of his wickets were lbw and one was bowled, with the likes of R Samarth, Karun Nair and Gautam each being slightly late on the ball and letting the ball beat their defences. Dubey might not be done yet though, and Mumbai won’t mind him adding a few more wickets to his debut tally, even if it does mean only delaying the eventuality, which at this point seems like an early exit from the knockout stages for Mumbai and a deserved place for Karnataka in the semifinals.

Brief scores: Mumbai 173 all out v Karnataka 395 for 6 (M Agarwal 78, K Abbas 50, S Gopal 80 not out, CM Gautam 79, R Vinay Kumar 31 not out; S Dubey 5-79.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App