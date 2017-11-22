Ranji Trophy 2017: Mumbai drop Abhishek Nayar ahead of must-win game against Tripura

Abhishek Nayar had a difficult Ranji season this year managing only 130 runs at 18.57 and eight wickets. (Source: Express file) Abhishek Nayar had a difficult Ranji season this year managing only 130 runs at 18.57 and eight wickets. (Source: Express file)

Batsman Abhishek Nayar was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their must-win game against Tripura, beginning from Saturday. The left-handed batsman and right arm medium pacer had a difficult Ranji season this year managing only 130 runs at 18.57 and eight wickets.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil has come back in the 14-member squad. Reserve spinner Aditya Dhumal has also been dropped.

This is a must-win game for Mumbai to stay in the hunt for the quarter-finals. Mumbai have bagged the Ranji Trophy for a record 41 times.

The squad: Aditya Tare (Capt), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-capt), Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Minad Manjrekar, Vijay Gohil, Akhil Herwadkar, Sufiyan SHAIKH.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App