Ranji Trophy 2017: Mohammed Siraj celebrates India call-up with four-wicket haul, KL Rahul fails

Mohammed Siraj grabbed 4 for 42 in 15 overs as India international KL Rahul was castled by medium pacer Ravi Kiran for 4 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2017, Mohammed Siraj, Karnataka vs Hyderabad, Assam vs Railways, Ranji Trophy, Cricket news, Indian Express Mohammed Siraj hit the deck hard and got the deliveries to jag back into right-handers after pitching.
Mohammed Siraj celebrated his India call-up with a four wicket haul as Hyderabad dismissed Karnataka for 183 on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group A encounter.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 51 for 3 with Kolla Sumanth unbeaten on 34.

Siraj grabbed 4 for 42 in 15 overs as India international KL Rahul was castled by medium pacer Ravi Kiran for 4 runs. He looked rusty during his 27-ball stay at the crease.

Hosts Karnataka after a good batting show in the previous game faltered badly with only Stuart Binny’s 61 off 88 balls adding some semblance of respectability to the total.

Karnataka were reduced to 89 for 6 at one stage but added 56 runs with Krishnappa Gowtham (13) as they managed to get close to 150-run mark.

Siraj hit the deck hard and got the deliveries to jag back into right-handers after pitching. He removed his India A teammate Ravikumar Samarth (19) and also breached through the defences of IPL specialist Mayank Agarwal (0), whose questionable technique was again exposed thoroughly.

Siraj also removed the dangerous looking Binny in his second spell along with Gowtham.

Brief ScoreKs

Karnataka 183 (Stuart Binny 61, KL Rahul 4, Mohammed Siraj 4/42) Hyderabad 51/3 (Kolla Sumanth 34 no)

In Guwahati: Assam 216/8 (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 3/50, Anureet Singh 2/65, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways

At Lucknow: Maharashtra 274/4 (Ankit Bawne 107 batting, Saurabh Kumar 3/100) vs Uttar Pradesh.

