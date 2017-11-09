Ranji Trophy 2017: Mayank Agarwal smashes 169 as Delhi bowlers put on mat

Mayank Agarwal hit 23 boundaries and three huge sixes during his unbeaten 169-run knock. (Source: File) Mayank Agarwal hit 23 boundaries and three huge sixes during his unbeaten 169-run knock. (Source: File)

Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run in Ranji Trophy smashing a hapless Delhi bowling attack into submission as hosts Karnataka cruised to 348 for 4 on the first day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter.

Agarwal, known for his exploits in shorter formats, has been in good form having struck a career-best 304 in the last game against Maharashtra. His two back to back three-figures have come after he bagged a pair against Hyderabad in an earlier match of the season.

On Thursday, he treated the Delhi bowlers with utter disdain remaining unbeaten on 169 off 235 balls. Karnataka had the upperhand throughout the day despite Delhi getting KL Rahul (9) and Karun Nair (15) cheaply.

Agarwal hit 23 boundaries and three huge sixes, treating the two spinners Manan Sharma (0/78 in 16 overs) and Vikas Mishra (0/87 in 24 overs) with little respect. Rishabh Pant had rough debut as a captain in a first-class game as his two frontline spinners were collectively taken for 165 runs in their 40 overs.

Agarwal repeatedly used his feet to disturb the line and length of the two slow bowlers as they found little help from the track. How bad the Delhi bowling was could be gauged from the fact that they conceded 45 boundaries and five sixes in 90 overs — virtually bowling at least one boundary delivery per over.

After left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya removed the stylish Rahul early in the innings caught by Mishra, Agarwal and talented Ravikumar Samarth (58) added 112 runs for the second wicket.

Nair was deceived by an arm ball from Manan which got Manish Pandey (74) to the crease. Together, Agarwal and Pandey flayed the Delhi attack

adding 136 runs in 32 overs before Delhi’s best bowler Navdeep Saini got Pandey to nick one to Pant behind the stumps. The India international hit nine boundaries and two sixes.

With Stuart Binny (14 batting) for company, Agarwal looks set for another long haul.

Brief Scores

In Alur: Karnataka 348/4 (Mayank Agarwal 169 batting, Manish Pandey 74, Navdeep saini 1/44) vs Delhi

