Ranji Trophy 2017: Mayank Agarwal remains on same track against Railways

Selector Sarandeep Singh stood up and applauded one of the boundaries that came off Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal’s willow and he had all the reasons for doing so. Agarwal had found the gap through the covers off Vinit Dhulap to bring up fourth ton in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season. The right-hander smashed 173 runs before getting out at the end of day’s play.

The track at Delhi’s Karnail Singh stadium had helped Railways’ bowlers earlier in the innings but Agarwal along with in-form Manish Pandey showed resistance and executed the repair job for their side with perfection.

Karnataka, after opting to bat first, fumbled and were reduced to 3/19 in the morning session. Losing early wickets on a winter morning, the formidable visiting unit was pushed on the back-foot. Pandey and Agarwal resisted well and remained unbeaten in first session to take Karnataka to 154/3 at Lunch.

Agarwal, while interacting with the reporters, talked about his knock, the nature of wicket and the 229-run stand between him and Pandey. “I think it was hard because the ball was doing enough for the seamers and they (Railway bowlers) bowled in god areas,” said Agarwal.

Agarwal has been in sublime form in this edition of Ranji Trophy scoring four hundreds on the trot including a triple-hundred. Talking about his pre-season, the Karnataka batsman revealed, “I have been working hard and had been doing skill-based training in pre-season. I have put myself in tough conditions and practicing those over and over again. Let’s say first 20 overs on a green top, assimilating that and putting it match situation and working it out in my way.”

“It didn’t start off that well but I’m grateful to god and to the captain and team management for backing me up despite having a couple of bad games,” he added.

Speaking about the alterations that he has made to his batting technique, Agarwal admitted that he did get some starts earlier but failed to make them big. He further added that he is now keen on facing more number of deliveries and staying at the crease.

“Once you understand your game better, you understand what you do. There were times where I got starts and got out but I have worked hard on that as well. Counting number of singles and facing more number of balls has become more important.”

Agarwal’s 229-run stand with Pandey saw plenty of that – facing more deliveries, rotating the strike and putting the bad balls away. The duo showed the class of this Karnataka batting line-up as they first bailed the side out of trouble and put them in a commanding position before the day’s play ended.

“We initially focused on keeping wickets intact and get a partnership as they (Railways) were bowling in good areas. We tried to play close to the body and put away anything that we felt was lose. We needed to have a positive intent because the opponents were on top. After getting that start, we focused on getting runs and build a partnership. We both are attacking batsmen and if things go are way we can turn things around in our way.”

Talking about the Karnail Singh stadium track, Agarwal suggested, “The wicket has played a little up and down and it’s not easy to play strokes as the wicket is slow and it’s not easy to score runs.”

The Karnataka opener was the last batsman to be dismissed on Day 1 and his dismissal was a disappointing one too. Agarwal tried to play a delivery towards the leg-side but wicketkeeper Mahesh Rawat took a brilliant catch behind the stumps off Vinit Dhulap.

“I was surely disappointed but getting out down the leg-side is something which is something you can’t control as a batsman. I just want to look at my score as a contribution to the team,” he said after getting dismissed for 173.

A naturally attacking batsman, Agarwal didn’t resist himself from putting away the bad deliveries away to the fence. When asked about his batting style, the 26-year-old insisted that it’s all about the “mind set” as to how a batsman tackles a given situation. “I believe more about confidence because when you have scores behind the back. I think it’s just a mind-set.”

