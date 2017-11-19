Ranji Trophy 2017: Madhya Pradesh fight back after conceding lead against Tamil Nadu   

Tamil Nadu, in a must-win situation with just another game to go after this, pressed hard for wickets. (Source: File) Tamil Nadu, in a must-win situation with just another game to go after this, pressed hard for wickets. (Source: File)

The Madhya Pradesh top-order held firm after conceding the first innings lead to keep Tamil Nadu at bay, reaching 142 for 1 at stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group “C” match in Indore on Sunday.

The visitors had earlier shrugged off the early loss of N Jagadeesan, who fell for 101, to secure a 62-run lead riding on a strokeful ton by V Yomahesh, his second this season after being recalled.

Tamil Nadu finished with 326 in response to MP’s first innings score of 264. Opener Rajat Patidar, batting on 81 off 131 balls (12 fours and a six) and Shubham Sharma (41, 79 balls) saw off a tricky early spell from the Tamil Nadu bowlers K Vignesh and M Mohammed to build the innings.

By the end of the day the host had increased the lead to 80 runs. Though Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund used six bowlers, Patidar and Sharma batted in a resolute manner to deny the rival any advantage.

Tamil Nadu, in a must-win situation with just another game to go after this, pressed hard for a breakthrough but Patidar played well to deny them any success. Vignesh, who did most of the damage in the first innings for Tamil Nadu, dismissed Aditya Shrivatsava for 16, caught by B Aparajith.

However, he couldn’t make too much of an impression on Patidar and Sharma. Earlier, resuming at 191 for 6, Tamil Nadu saw N Jagadeesan and V Yomahesh post centuries and help the team secure the lead and register 326 in the first innings in reply to MP’s 264. Jagadeesan, who was 94 not out overnight, added seven more runs before falling to Avesh Khan.

His 101 included 13 fours. Yomahesh, who had help resurrect the Tamil Nadu innings, continued to attack and added 92 runs with M Mohammed (43, 5X4, 1X6) for the eighth wicket. The all-rounder, who hit seven boundaris and five sixers in his 103 not out, was involved in a 26-run stand with No.10

R Sai Kishore to extend Tamil Nadu’s lead.

The innings ended when last man K Vignesh was LBW to Ankit Sharma.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 264 all out in 90.1 overs (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, Ishwar Pandey 29, K Vignesh 4 for 32, M Mohammed 3 for 67) and 142 for 1 in 40 overs (Rajat Patidar 81 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 326 all out in 105.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 101, V Yomahesh 103 not out, M Mohammed 43, Ishwar Pandey 3 for 67, P Datey 3 for 55).

At Ongole: Mumbai 332 all out in 132 overs (PrithviShaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, Dhawal Kulkarni 50 not out, Abhishek Nayar 35, B Ayyappa 4 for 110, K V Sasikanth 3 for 61) and 190 for 4 in 41 overs (Shreyas Iyer 75 batting, Suryakumar Yadav 33) vs Andhra Pradesh 215 all out in 77 overs (Ricky Bhui 69, G H Vihari 70, Shardul 5 for 55, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 44).

At Vadodara: Baroda 503 all out in 137.4 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, N A Rathva 115 not out, Vishnu Solanki 109, Deepak Hooda 51, Basant Mohanty 5 for 85) vs Odisha 315 for 5 in 120 overs (Subranshu Senapati 131 batting, Biplab Samantaray 55).

