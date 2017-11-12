Ranji Trophy 2017: KL Rahul misses out on hundred, Karnataka get 3 points

KL Rahul hammered 92 runs in 109 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. (Source: File) KL Rahul hammered 92 runs in 109 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. (Source: File)

Opener KL Rahul (92) missed out on a century after Abhimanyu Mithun orchestrated Delhi’s fall with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka earned three points on the basis of their first innings in the Group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Karnataka strengthened their top position in the table by taking their tally to 23 while Delhi are second on 17. Batting first, Karnataka had amassed a mammoth total of 649 all out in the first innings with Mayank Agarwal’s 176 and Stuart Binny’s 118.

In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 301, conceding 348 runs lead to Karnataka after Mithun ripped through the batting lineup by bagging five wickets for 70 runs. Resuming at their overnight 277 for four, a formidable Delhi batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards, just adding 24 runs, with Mithun being the chief wrecker.

Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Shorey, who scored 144 and 64, respectively, lent some respectability to the Delhi score. Rest of the batsmen except Rishabh Pant (41) failed to present any resistance against the Karnataka bowlers.

Mithun picked up four wickets including the prized wicket of Gambhir. Yesterday he had claimed the wicket of Shorey. Vinay Kumar picked up Navdeep Saini’s wicket who scored 4. Stuart Binny and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged two and a wicket, respectively.

In their second innings, Karnataka put on a total of 235 for three before the stumps were drawn for the final time. Rahul and Ravikumar Samarth (47) gave the hosts a solid start, putting on a 121 partnership for the first wicket.

Samarth lost his wicket to Manan Sharma after he was caught by Nitish Rana. Rahul was fast cruising to his century but fell short after being run out when he was carelessly ambling across the wicket. Rahul hammered 92 runs in 109 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes.

First innings centurion Agarwal scored 23 runs. He was taken by Navdeep Saini. Karun Nair (33) and Manish Pandey (34) were unbeaten men on the crease when the match ended.

