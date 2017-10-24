Ranji Trophy 2017: Jharkhand bowl out Haryana for 208

Sunny Gupta (4/67) and seamer Jaskaran Singh (3/52) shared bulk of the spoils. Sunny Gupta (4/67) and seamer Jaskaran Singh (3/52) shared bulk of the spoils.

Haryana managed a paltry 208 against Jharkhand on the first day of a Ranji Trophy group B encounter, a match that marked veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s return to competitive cricket after six-month lay-off due to injury.

Off-spinner Sunny Gupta (4/67) and seamer Jaskaran Singh (3/52) shared bulk of the spoils with India A regular Shahbaz Nadeem at his parsimonious best taking 2 for 27 in 23 overs.

Haryana in fact suffered a batting collapse as they were comfortably placed at 146 for 2 in the second session before losing last eight wickets for 54 runs.

Opener Shubham Rohilla (52) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (61) were the top scorers for Haryana.

Mishra in his return to competitive cricket scored only 2 runs. He later bowled a couple of overs when Jharkhand batted at the end of the day to reach 14 for no loss.

Group B

Haryana 208 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 61, Shubham Rohilla 52, Sunny Gupta 4/67, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27, Jaskaran Singh 3/52)

Jharkhand 14/0 in 7 overs.

In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala 232/3 (Rohan Prem 86, Jalaj Saxena 79, Pankaj Singh 1/49) vs Rajasthan

In Surat

Jammu and Kashmir 261 (Ahmed Bandy 54, Shubham Khajuria 54, Parveez Rasool 4, Piyush Chawla 5/92) .

Gujarat 15/0 in 10 overs.

