Ranji Trophy 2017: Jay Bista buries years of pain at Wankhede

THE BISTA residence on Marine Drive is less than a 2-minute walk from Wankhede Stadium. Their building literally shares a boundary wall with Mumbai’s premier cricketing venue. But somehow until now, the Wankhede had only held unpleasant, even painful, memories for the Bista family across two generations. They involved heartbreaks with the bat, heartbreaks from the side-lines and two broken teeth.

On Sunday, Jay, the bespectacled 21-year-old opener, finally ended the Bista jinx at Wankhede. He scored his third first-class century, a sparkling 123, to help Mumbai take control in a must-win encounter against Tripura. The hosts finished the second day with a 226-run lead, their final score reading 421/8 with half-centuries for Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni and yet another impressive century for Siddhesh Lad. A Bista had never scored a century in a competitive match at the Wankhede before this. Gokul, now 47, had once walked out to bat despite being in excruciating pain to help a teammate reach three-figures though. It was during the inter-collegiate final of 1988-89, when while keeping wickets for Mitibhai College against Ghatkopar-based Jhunjhunwala, the senior Bista had suffered a horrific blow to the face.

“I had dived to my left to attempt a catch down the leg-side. The ball had ricocheted off the batsman’s pads and it came quicker than I expected and rammed into my mouth. My two front teeth were left dangling from the mouth. I plonked them out and put them in the pocket. I continued on for a few more overs but then had to leave the field,” Gokul Bista tells The Indian Express. He was then rushed to Nanavati Hospital for an emergency surgery overnight where the teeth were set back in place. Bista returned home at 3 am but was back on the field the next morning.

“My teammates were shocked to see me ready to play again. But it was a big final and I was too eager to be back out there. The next day I even walked out to bat to make sure that batsman got to a hundred,” he recalls. Gokul, a wealth manager who deals with equities in gold among other things, was born and brought up next door to Wankhede, just like his son, after his parents moved to Mumbai from Nepal. “Before Wankhede was built, the place used to be a playground for all our building people, and I grew up playing cricket there.”

The reconfiguration of his dentures wasn’t the only discomforting experience for the senior Bista at Wankhede. He was one of the ball-boys along with Sachin Tendulkar for the 1987 World Cup semi-final and saw India being knocked out by Graham Gooch and England from close quarters.

“Before the match, I was giving throw-downs to Mohammad Azharuddin. In my excitement, I bowled a bit too fast and hit him on the knee. Azhar threw the ball back and said, ‘Arey beta thoda aaram se daal’” he reveals.

The Wankhede, almost eerily, hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the junior Bista either. He was bowled off the first ball in the only match he played here for Mumbai at the under-19 level before scoring a 74 not out in the second innings. Bista made his Ranji debut here too, two years ago against Railways, and only managed scores of 2 and 10. He did slightly better in his next dig against Gujarat, scoring 44 and 18, and gone into the match against Tripura with an average of 18.50 at Wankhede.

Opportune knock

And Bista couldn’t have chosen a better time, as far as Mumbai are concerned, to come good at his home-ground. He started the day unbeaten on 45 after having struck a few delectable boundaries the previous evening. But when night-watchman Karsh Kothari perished off the first ball on Day Two, Mumbai still needed 123 runs to go past Tripura’s first innings total of 195. However, the fragility of the situation hardly deterred the right-hander’s natural approach with the bat. He stuck to his quest for the loose ball and when it came his way he smashed it to the fence.

His acceleration towards the century mark was hastened by Tripura’s ineptitude in one Abhijit Sarkar over. Bista started off with a straight drive off high aesthetic value that went for four before scoring seven off the next—thanks to a brainfade from wicket-keeper Smit Patel who threw the ball towards the bowler, who had his back turned, conceding four overthrows. And then came a flowing cover-drive that sped to the fence. Just like that Bista had gone from 84 to 99, and he completed the formality in the following over becoming one of the rare Mumbai batsmen to score a century at both Brabourne and Wankhede. He also shared a stand of 146 with Lad and by the time he departed had given Mumbai a sizable advantage in the match. Strangely though, Gokul insists on never having seen his son bat. The former Railways man stopped playing cricket after quitting the government job and changing his profession but has of late taken up coaching, and holds a Level 2 certificate. At one stage in the early 90s he was actually competing for a spot in the Mumbai team against the likes of present coach Sameer Dighe, Sulakshan Kulkarni and Chandrakant Pandit.

“I never interfered or even played a role in his cricket. He used to loiter around with the kit bag and found his own way. His mother is the biggest influence. I only played the role of the father,” he says.

“I have never seen him bat anywhere. My office timings are very hectic. I am in office by 9.45 for the opening bell and don’t leave before 10 pm when the international market closes. I only get to see his batting through the eyes of my friends in the circuit who describe it to me,” adds Gokul, who in his free time coaches the Garware Clubhouse team.

He is missing out then. For, Jay is very pleasing to the eye with bat in hand. The technique is built on limited trigger movements and an unhindered bat flow that adds that extra oomph to most of his shots, especially the drives. He is also very comfortable off the back-foot and towards the end, produced a lush on-drive that oozed with class, on a day he set the record straight at Wankhede for his family.

In Mumbai: Tripura 195 vs Mumbai 421 for 8 (Jay Bista 123, Siddhesh Lad 123, Aditya Tare 67; Dhawal Kulkarni not out 50, Minad Manjrekar not out 8; Mura Singh 5 for 71).

RANJI ROUND-UP

Group A

In Hyderabad: Delhi 415 all out in 107.4 overs (Lalit Yadav 62) vs Hyderabad 194/8 in 65 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 63; Vikas Mishra 3/36, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/40).

In Delhi: Karnataka 434 all out in 111 overs vs Railways 241/4 in 65 overs (Mahesh Rawat 86*, Arindam Ghosh 70*).

Group B

In Jaipur: Saurashtra 534 all out in 143.4 overs (Sheldon Jackson 94, Jaydev Unadkat 88, DA Jadeja 79) vs Rajasthan 60/2 in 27.4 overs.

In Lahli: Haryana 208 all out in 81.3 overs (Sandeep Warrier 4/50) vs Kerala 203/3 in 85 overs (Jalaj Saxena 91, Rohan Prem 79*).

Group C

In Indore: Odisha 147 and 18/0 in 10 overs vs MP 388 all out in 115 overs (Rajat Patidar 123; Govinda Poddar 7/102).

In Vadodara: Baroda 309 all out in 98.1 overs (Swapnil Singh 144) vs Tamil Nadu 226/5 in 79 overs (B Aparajith 59*, B Indrajith 58).

Group D

In Kolkata: Baroda 309 all out in 98.1 overs (Swapnil Singh 144) vs Tamil Nadu 226/5 in 79 overs (B Aparajith 59*, B Indrajith 58).

In Amritsar: Punjab 645/6 decl in 138 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 252*) vs Services 130/4 in 33 overs

