Ranji Trophy 2017: Ishant Sharma-led Delhi beat Railways by an innings and 105 runs, get to top of Group A

Delhi spinners Manan Sharma and Vikas Mishra took an hour to grab the remaining four wickets as the Ishant Sharma-led team beat Railways by an innings and 105 runs in their second Group A league match of the Ranji Trophy here today.

With seven points including a bonus by virtue of innings victory, Delhi are now on top of Group A with 10 points from two games.

Starting the final day at 157 for six, Railways were all out for 206 in their second innings as Manan (3/67 in 17 overs) and Mishra (4/37 in 19.5 overs) were the wreckers-in-chief.

Railways had scored 110 runs in their first innings after Delhi’s healthy total of 447.

Railways could add only 49 runs to their overnight score with the last three wickets falling in a jiffy with only a run added to the board.

Skipper Ishant Sharma cleaned up Avinash Yadav for 14 to make it 165 for 7 for the Railways.

With the defeat looking imminent, Anureet Singh (27, 32 balls) decided to hit out, adding 40 runs with the dogged Nitin Bhille (73, 204 balls).

Anureet hit four boundaries and a six in his short innings.

He was bowled trying to hit Mishra out and on the same score Bhille was out edging one off Manan to Anuj Rawat behind the stumps.

Mishra then capped off a fine comeback with last wicket which meant that he finished with seven wickets in the match.

Manan was deservingly the ‘Man of the Match’ for his century and match-haul of 7 wickets.

Brief Scores

1) Delhi 1st Innings 447

Railways 110 and 206 in 78.5 overs (Nitin Bhille 73, Vikas Mishra 4/37, Manan Sharma 3/67, Ishant Sharma 1/34)

Delhi won by an innings & 105 runs.

Points: Delhi 7; Railways 0.

2) Hyderabad vs UP. Match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Points: Hyderabad 1 UP 1.

3) Assam 145 and 203 in 73.1 overs (Gokul Sharma 71, R Vinay Kumar 4/31, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/39)

Karnataka 469/7 dec.

Karnataka won by an innings and 121 runs.

Points: Karnataka 7; Assam 0.

