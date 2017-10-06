Ranji Trophy 2017: Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya help Delhi restrict Assam to 224/7 in Group A

Ishant marshalled his resources well on a benign Kotla track that didn’t have much to offer. (Source: File) Ishant marshalled his resources well on a benign Kotla track that didn’t have much to offer. (Source: File)

Skipper Ishant Sharma shone with the ball with three wickets while debutant Kulwant Khejroliya impressed with his pace as Delhi restricted Assam to 224 for seven at stumps on the first day of a Ranji Trophy Group A match.

Ishant (3/31), leading Delhi for the first time, marshalled his resources well on a benign Kotla track that didn’t have much to offer.

Another impressive performance came from left-arm pacer Khejroliya (1/46 in 18 overs), who produced decent pace with a 70 plus over old SG Test ball.

It was sheer pace that sent Assam skipper Gokul Sharma’s (51 off 172 balls) stumps cartwheeling. Kulwant was hitting the deck hard and getting deliveries to rear up awkwardly where some of the others couldn’t get it above knee roll at times.

India A bowler Navdeep Saini (1/34) was sharp during the first spell when he removed opener Rishav Das (14) with an in-cutter.

Ishant looked rusty in his first spell but then got into a decent rhythm in his second spell as he got Shib Sankar Roy (11) to edge one to Unmukt Chand in the slip cordon.

The India speedster’s second victim was Tarjinder Singh (16) who was trapped plumb in front in post lunch session.

Off-spinner Pulkit Narang (1/39 in 23 overs) trapped Wasiqur Rahaman leg before leaving Assam reeling at 115 for five.

It was Gokul and Sarupam Purkayastha (57 batting), who added 58 runs for the sixth wicket to salvage some pride.

Sarupam then added another 51 runs with Abu Nechim Ahmed (27), who was cleaned up by the Delhi skipper in the last over.

Brief Scores:

Assam vs Delhi:

Assam 224/7 (Gokul Sharma 51, Sarupam Purkayastha 57 batting, Ishant Sharma 3/31) vs Delhi.

Railways vs Uttar Pradesh:

Railways: 182 all out in 76 overs (Ashish Yadav 53, Nitin Bhille 42; Ankit Rajpoot 3/30, Zeeshan Ansari 3/78).

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra: No play due to rain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App