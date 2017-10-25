Ranji Trophy 2017: Ishank Jaggi hits unbeaten ton to hand Jharkhand 1st innings lead

Seasoned pro Ishank Jaggi remained unconquered on 127 of 213 balls. (Source: File) Seasoned pro Ishank Jaggi remained unconquered on 127 of 213 balls. (Source: File)

Ishank Jaggi scored an unbeaten century while Ishan Kishan made 83 to hand Jharkhand the crucial first innings lead over Haryana in a Ranji Trophy Group B match, here today.

Seasoned pro Jaggi remained unconquered on 127 of 213 balls, Kishan made 83 off 155 deliveries as Jharkhand finished day two on 311 for six in 91 overs in reply to Haryana’s 208 all out.

Jaggi decorated his knock with 14 boundaries and one six, while Kishan struck 14 fours.

However, Jharkhand’s did not have the best of starts as they lost four wickets for just 60 runs.

But then Jaggi and Kishan joined hands and the duo played sensibly to not only resurrect Jharkhand’s innings but also take them past Haryana’s first innings total.

Jagi and Kishan stitched 190 runs for the fifth wicket to steer Jharkhand out of trouble.

For Haryana, pace duo of Ashish Hooda (2/69) and Ajit Chahal (2/68) shared four wickets between them while leg-spinner Amit Mishra (1/48) picked up one wicket in his return to competitive cricket after a six month injury lay-off.

At stumps on Day 2, Jharkhand lead Haryana by 103 runs with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores of Group B matches:

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 61, Shubham Rohilla 52, Sunny Gupta 4/67, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/27, Jaskaran Singh 3/52) vs Jharkhand 311/6 in 91 overs (Ishank Jaggi 127 not out, Ishan Kishan 83; Ajit Chahal 2/68, Ashish Hooda 2/69).

In Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala: 335 all out in 118.3 overs (Rohan Prem 86, Jalaj Saxena 79, Sachin Baby 78; Mahipal Lomror 4/51 vs Rajasthan: 134 for six in 56.3 overs (Dishant Yagnik 62; Jalaj Saxena 6/46).

In Surat:

Jammu and Kashmir 261 (Ahmed Bandy 54, Shubham Khajuria 54, Parveez Rasool 4, Piyush Chawla 5/92) vs Gujarat 276/4 in 100 overs (Manpmrit Juneja 66 not out, Priyank Panchal 61; Manik Gupra 2/68).

