Ranji Trophy 2017: Ishan Porel returns to Bengal for quarterfinal

The lanky pacer was named in place of Sayan Ghosh in the only change to the Manoj Tiwary-captained side.

By: PTI | Published: December 2, 2017 12:09 am
ranji trophy, ranji trophy 2017, bengal ranji, bengal ranji 2017, cricket news, sports news, indian express Porel is currently representing India Green in the Challenger Trophy Under-19 one-day tournament. (Source: File)
The 19-year-old Bengal pacer Ishan Porel returned to the 16-member squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals against defending champions Gujarat in Jaipur from December 7-11.

The lanky pacer was named in place of Sayan Ghosh in the only change to the Manoj Tiwary-captained side.

Porel is currently representing India Green in the Challenger Trophy Under-19 one-day tournament that will conclude in Mumbai tomorrow.

Bengal’s two India representatives, Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami, will not be available for Ranji duty even as the third and final Test against Sri Lanka in New Delhi ends on December 6.

The Squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashok Dinda, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury and Saurabh Kumar Singh.

