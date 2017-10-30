Ranji Trophy 2017: Irfan Pathan axed as Baroda captain

Last year, Irfan Pathan was looking for another domestic team after being snubbed despite been fit. (Source: File) Last year, Irfan Pathan was looking for another domestic team after being snubbed despite been fit. (Source: File)

“Performance isn’t the issue. Fitness isn’t an issue. Discipline isn’t an issue. The reason you can find out from BCA,” a fumed Irfan Pathan messaged when asked about the reason for being dropped as Baroda captain.

After two rounds of the Ranji Trophy, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) selection committee decided to drop Irfan and name Deepak Hooda as the captain. Baroda had lost to Madhya Pradesh in the opening game while they conceded the first innings lead against Andhra.

BCA secretary Snehal Parikh said it was the selection committee’s call to go with a young captain against a side like Tripura, whom Baroda play next. However, the door is not closed on Irfan.

“The selection committee took a call to drop Irfan and pick Hooda as the captain. If you look at the season, from this year onwards we will be playing only six league games. Baroda lost to Madhya Pradesh and last game, the result didn’t go in our favour. The selectors thought it should be ideal if we try a new captain for the next game,” Parikh said.

Irfan and BCA have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. Last year, the veteran player was looking for another domestic team after been snubbed despite been fit. However, the matter was resolved in due course. Irfan was handed the captaincy just three days before the start of the season and asked to mentor the younger players. It has taken just two games for the selectors to go for a different approach.

Irfan scored 80 runs against Madhya Pradesh and took only one wicket against Andhra. Irfan, who turned 33 a day ago, had no fitness issues.

