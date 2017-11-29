Ranji Trophy 2017: In batsmen-heavy Karnataka, Krishnappa Gowtham weighs in

After six league games, Krishnappa Gowtham has 27 wickets to his name. (Express photo by Soumay Kapoor) After six league games, Krishnappa Gowtham has 27 wickets to his name. (Express photo by Soumay Kapoor)

IN a team of upstarts, it’s captain Mahesh Rawat who provides Railways with experience and the much-needed solidity in the middle order. In their largely underwhelming Ranji season, it’s the skipper who has led from the front, often playing a lone hand in batting. In the first innings of their final league encounter against former champions Karnataka at the Karnail Singh Stadium, it was the 32-year-old who once again came good with the bat, scoring a well-compiled century, which kept his side within sniffing distance of a first-innings lead.

However, once Rawat departed for 124, the remaining batsmen wilted without an ounce of fight, and Railways ended with a first-innings deficit of 102 runs.

Going into the final day’s play, Karnataka were aggressive after setting the home team a target of 377 runs to achieve in a little over two sessions. Vinay Kumar’s team knew they had to target Rawat, who would be the lone man standing between a comprehensive win and a drab stalemate.

Precisely five overs after the tea interval, when off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham trapped Rawat for 22, the celebrations began in Karnataka’s dressing room.

Gowtham and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal needed just nine more overs to scythe through Railway’s fragile lower order. In the end, Rawat’s team could only muster only 167 in their second essay, going down by 209 runs and handing Karnataka six crucial points, which put them on top of the table in Group A.

On the final day, it was Gowtham who stole the show with his seven-wicket haul. Using his height to good advantage, the 29-year-old got ample bite and extracted decent bounce from a track that kept low and did not offer much assistance to spinners. He bowled tight lines and kept it simple and the pressure paid ample dividends. The benefits of honing his skills and improving his craft under the tutelage of legendary off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna is there for all to see.

“The wicket was slow and was not turning as much as we had expected. In that sense, it was a very deceptive track. But I’m happy that we played on such a surface in our last league game. Our attacking mindset paid rich dividends and I’m happy to have contributed to this win,” Gowtham said after the win.

After six league games, Gowtham has 27 wickets to his name, indicating the kind of strides he has made as a bowler this season. His performance also shows that it’s not just Karnataka’s batsmen who have smashed opposition teams into submission. Their bowlers too have played their part in taking the team into the Ranji Trophy knock-outs.

“I had the same number of wickets (27) in the last season. But this is the first time that I have managed to get a 10-wicket match haul. My last five-for came against Assam last season, so I’m really satisfied with my performance,” he added. It is a positive turn of events for the off-spinner who had, in the run-up to the season, hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons.

In September, he was barred by the BCCI from playing Duleep Trophy and the India A series on grounds of gross indiscipline, after he chose to play a T20 match in the Karnataka Premier League without taking prior permission from the board.

Gowtham’s 10-wicket haul on Tuesday proves his willingness to improve and remain on top of his game.

He knows what it feels like to have missed out on opportunities, like during Karnataka’s glorious run in the 2013-14 season, when they collected every domestic plaque on offer. Gowtham was dropped from the squad and relegated to club cricket in Bengaluru.

He has made a comeback after three seasons in wilderness. Karnataka would want him to be on top of his game when they take on Mumbai in a marquee clash in the quarter-finals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App