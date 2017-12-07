Ranji Trophy 2017: How the eight teams stack up

Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File) Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File)

Gujarat vs Bengal (Jaipur)

Gujarat: Five wins in the group phase, one draw, 34 points

* They played like the defending champions, amassing 34 points, the most by any team in the league phase. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel couldn’t turn up because of international commitments but Piyush Chawla has stepped up, taking 31 wickets at 17.51 from five matches. Priyank Panchal has carried forward his last season’s form.

Bengal: Two wins in group phase, one loss, 23 points

* Bengal have been inconsistent. They had the luxury of having Mohammed Shami for three matches. Otherwise, their bowling was all about Ashok Dinda – 30 scalps at 17.80 from six matches. As for batting, Sudip Chatterjee is indisposed and remains a doubtful starter for the quarters.

***

Delhi vs MP (Mulapadu)

Delhi: Three wins, three draws, 27 points

* Delhi have been playing as a unit this term. Ishant Sharma led the side well. But the captain will miss the quarterfinal and Rishabh Pant will stand in. Ishant’s absence weakens Delhi bowling and the likes of Navdeep Saini will have to shoulder more responsibility.

Madhya Pradesh: Three wins in the group phase, two draws, one loss, 21 points

* Madhya Pradesh topped Group C, with Mihir Hirwani, who has accounted for 25 wickets at 22.80 from six matches.

Kerala vs Vidarbha (Surat)

Kerala: Five wins in the group phase, one loss, 31 points

* Dav Whatmore has brought in a winning mentality as the coach. Jalaj Saxena’s arrival – 482 runs, 38 wickets – has given the side better balance. Sanju Samson has scored his 577 runs so far to give his team mid-innings impetus.

Vidarbha: Four wins in group phase, two draws, 31 points

* Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy have sunk opponents under a mountain of runs. Fazal has three centuries and a double hundred in five matches, while Ramaswamy has two centuries and two half-centuries in his last four outings.

Mumbai vs Karnataka (Nagpur)

Mumbai: Two wins in the group phase, four draws, 21 points

* They lived on the edge, but come knockouts, the 41-time champions are a different team. Siddhesh Lad has been their shining light, with 613 runs from six matches. Among bowlers, Shardul Thakur needs to regain his peak.

Karnataka: Four wins in the group phase, two draws, 32 points

* After last season’s letdown, Karnataka have bounced back strongly. Mayank Agarwal has become the jewel in crown, with 1,064 runs from six matches including five centuries. R Samarth has shown consistency. youngsters have put their more illustrious team mates – Manish Pandey and Karun Nair – in the shade. K Gowtham is developing well as an off-spinner.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App