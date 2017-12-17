Ranji Trophy 2017: How Delhi got their act together

Delhi have managed to turn the corner this season and how the focus has been on what the players have been doing on the field than off it.(Source: Express Archive Photo) Delhi have managed to turn the corner this season and how the focus has been on what the players have been doing on the field than off it.(Source: Express Archive Photo)

“OK, WE don’t want you to get married or get along but there is a common cause that is to win, so we need to find a way to keep our personal prejudices aside.”

It was a brusque message but one, Atul Wassan says, that summed up the meeting its recipients had been called for. It was perhaps the first time that veteran Gautam Gambhir and coach KP Bhaskar were in the same room following their public spat earlier this year. Gambhir was slapped with a four-match ban for his outburst and Bhaskar was retained as coach. Somebody needed to bell the cat. The onus, Delhi’s chairman of selectors insists, fell on him.

“We wanted to clear the air. I took the initiative to bring them on the same page or find a common ground,” he reveals. He insists it didn’t take too long for the hatchet to be buried or at least set aside by Gambhir and Bhaskar. But he was also cautious to eliminate the slightest chance of a relapse.

“Gautam is a professional and we wanted him in the best frame of mind and didn’t want to lumber him with captaincy. We didn’t want any issues to crop up again either, and we got lucky that Ishant (Sharma) became available,” says Wassan. But the “bad taste in the mouth”, towards the end of last season for everyone involved with Delhi cricket wasn’t solely a consequence of the turf war in the dressing-room. The team had finished fourth in the group and failed to reach the knockouts.

But, somehow, acrimony and discord — two symptomatic themes of Delhi cricket — have seemed like things from a distant past over the last two-and-a-half months as they prepare for their first semifinal appearance in eight years, against Bengal. It’s got a lot to do with how quickly Delhi have managed to turn the corner this season and how the focus has been on what the players have been doing on the field than off it.

The transformation, he asserts, was possible only due to some tough decisions at the outset. Sorting out the Gambhir-Bhaskar issue was only the start. “I thought a lot of players were just hanging around because of reputation. We had to take a tough call on players like Unmukt Chand. We brought in players who had been hanging on the periphery for long, just because they weren’t glamorous enough or weren’t big names,” he says.

Vikas Mishra, the leading wicket-taker for his team with 31 scalps, was one among them. The 24-year-old, who was part of Chand’s under-19 World Cup winning squad and made his first-class debut in the 2009-10 season, was thrust aside after averaging 53.16 in 2013-14. When Wassan took over as selector last year, he was told that Mishra also had a “bad attitude”. But since Delhi didn’t possess a spinner of note, Wassan decided to reintroduce him.

“I didn’t have preconceived ideas about anybody and didn’t believe the grapevines. We just went from what we saw in the nets. What stood out was that we couldn’t take 20 wickets last year and we suffered,” he says.

Cutting edge

Mishra provided the cutting edge with spinner Manan Sharma and seamer Navdeep Saini. With no club cricket in the off-season, the Delhi selectors were also in a fix about blooding new talent. So they decided to assess the under-23 team, and many of them like Kunal Chandela, Himmat Singh and Lalit Yadav were promoted straight up.

“Someone like Chandela would have had no hope in hell to make it to the team previously. Earlier, there was a lot of meddling in selection. I just wanted to break this nexus, as a lot of players were playing because of that. And Kunal had been scoring a lot of runs in the longer format,” says Wassan. Chandela now averages 67.33. They also took 18-year-old wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat, after speaking to coaches at the NCA and Venkatesh Prasad, the chief junior selector.

But Wassan wasn’t the only one talking about transparency and the importance of communication on Saturday. Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary was echoing him when referring to the Pragyan Ojha situation—the left-arm spinner had asked to be released—that they had to deal with at the start of the season. “These issues always arise due to lack of communication,” Tiwary said.

He, though, quipped that there would be no lack of communication when Bengal take the field, reminding the Delhi players about their previous encounter, which they won convincingly and witnessed the Gambhir-Tiwary flare-up.

Tiwary, boosted by Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha, also had a tongue-in-cheek remark about the “in-form” Ishant’s absence. “Ishant is a quality bowler. We are happy he’s not there. As far as being in-form is concerned, I have my doubts. It depends on the opposition. He played against Sri Lanka, and not taking away from how he bowled, it was too easy for him to get early wickets,” he said. Delhi wouldn’t mind the repartee from the opposition camp, till the time their own team remains focused on their “common cause” like they have this season.

