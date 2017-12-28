Ranji Trophy 2017: History beckons as Delhi face Vidarbha in title clash

Rajneesh Gurbani’s seven-wicket haul in the second innings helped Vidarbha turn the tables on Karnataka in the semi-final. (Source: PTI) Rajneesh Gurbani’s seven-wicket haul in the second innings helped Vidarbha turn the tables on Karnataka in the semi-final. (Source: PTI)

A decade after they won the Ranji Trophy, seven-time champions Delhi get another crack at the premier domestic title. For the neutral, though, despite Delhi’s extraordinary effort this season, they will be the thorn. Delhi may have played, and won, a final 10 years ago before this but this the first instance of their opponents Vidarbha reaching so close to the summit.

Vidarbha upset a rampant Karnataka in the semi-finals in what was an extraordinary exhibition of first-class cricket. Rajneesh Gurbani took 12 wickets in the match, five in the first innings and, more importantly, seven in the second. The latter helped Vidarbha stage an unlikely comeback and thus, they now have a chance at clinching the title that fellow Maharashtra-based side Mumbai had made their own. Captain Faiz Fazal is just 157 runs away from reaching 1000 runs in the season, the second batsman to do so after Mayank Agarwal.

The semi-final was a bit of an antithesis to what Vidarbha had done for the majority of the season, which is to score as many runs as possible and let the target do the rest. They had to dig deep after squandering a 116-run lead and it was Gurbani’s haul that helped them turn the tables.

Gautam Gambhir has been the highest run scorer for Delhi.

Delhi have risen from the ashes of last season that was as famous for the Gautam Gambhir-KP Bhaskar spat as it was for a disappointing on-field performance. In the early part of the season, they saw a change in captains, had to deal with the absence of a key bowler due to injury, last minute changes in venues and a day’s play being disrupted by, of all factors, a car. It may not have been a storm but Delhi had to weather strong gusts of dusty winds.

If they have done anything well, it has been filling the gaps. With Pradeep Sangwan injured and Ishant Sharma leaving for national duty frequently, Navdeep Saini and Vikas Mishra stepped up. Veteran warhorse Gautam Gambhir is the highest run scorer for them this season but found himself without a suitable opening partner. In came Kunal Chandela and hit four consecutive half-centuries, one of which he converted to a century.

Through the sheer weight of history, Vidarbha will go into the match as the underdogs but there is very little to separate the two sides when one considers the fact that they are both unbeaten this season. Hence, it is anyone’s guess which barren run ends in Indore, one that spans a decade or the other that stretches over five.

