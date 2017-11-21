Ranji Trophy 2017: Head cleared, Sanju Samson lets his hair down

With 561 runs in nine outings, Sanju Samson is third on the run-getters’ list this Ranji season. Importantly, his consistency has kept Kerala in the knockout fray. (Source: PTI) With 561 runs in nine outings, Sanju Samson is third on the run-getters’ list this Ranji season. Importantly, his consistency has kept Kerala in the knockout fray. (Source: PTI)

Earlier this year, after the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson took an important call. Unlike many of his Delhi Daredevils team mates, the young wicket-keeper batsmen avoided taking a holiday abroad or even enjoy a break. Sanju had a more pressing concern—he was keen on resurrecting his flagging career.

After a rather disastrous Ranji season, where he was slapped a ban by his association, Sanju had a rather modest IPL run. In this troubled state of mind, the 23-year-old made a frantic phone call to Jayakumar, a former Kerala coach, who was now settled in Chennai where he worked with India opener Murali Vijay. “I badly wanted to score runs, and hence I called up Jai sir as I knew him well and he was approachable. Not just that, he is technically very sound,” Sanju said.

In the four months leading up to this Ranji season, Sanju worked extensively with Jai sir, whose inputs were both mental and technical. The stint helped him find clarity in his game, and also remove some of the cobwebs that had clogged his mind for sometime now. “I have benefited enormously from him. He helped me find my zone as a player. The whole thing was more of a mental thing more than anything else,” he explained.

With 561 runs from 9 innings, he is currently the third highest run-scorers this Ranji season. With two back-to-back centuries, Sanju has now taken his career tally to nine tons from 42 first-class games. In fact, his 175 in the recently concluded Ranji duel against Saurashtra helped Kerala register a comprehensive 309-run win. Two integral elements from the stats this season that’s worth mentioning are his impressive strike-rate, which stood at 69.86 and those 18 sixes he had clubbed showcased that he had found his verve as the aggressive stroke-player. “I don’t really look at my stats when I’m playing. But yeah, I have been striking the ball pretty well now and my aggressive approach has really paid off,” Sanju opined.

Kerala’s wicket-keeper batsmen said he was now able to clearly pin-point the reasons for his subdued run over the past two seasons, which he attributed to his eagerness to tinker with his natural game.

“Over the years, I had noticed some players from the domestic circuit would score lot of runs by playing defensive, risk-free cricket. Subconsciously, I began to emulate them and tried to be defensive in my approach. This made be tentative as a batsman.” he explained. It was not surprising to note that his batting average last season stood at an abysmal 24.71. Once seen as the prodigiously gifted player, Sanju looked like he was meandering into oblivion.

Back to natural ways

It was his chats with Jayakumar that helped him turn a corner. “Over time, I had become more of an intuitive player than a reactive player. He (Jai sir) told me that my forte was my aggression and asked me to take it one ball at a time.” Going back to his natural approach seems to have worked wonders for Sanju.

Aggressive batsmen prosper when they are allowed to express themselves. Two days back at the Airforce Sports Complex in Palam, Rahul Tripathi, Maharahstra’s exuberant middle-order batsman smashed a 78-ball 106, against a well-rounded Delhi attack. He made an interesting observation about his batting in that game that finds resonance in Sanju’s case.“While playing aggressively, your mindset changes and you tend to pick the line and length of the bowlers much earlier,” he said.

More than the aggression, it’s Sanju’s clarity and self-awareness that Jayakumar believes have helped him in his turnaround. “My job was to get the best out of him. It was more mental than technical as I believe that too many changes in his technique was not required. It was just about helping him get back into the groove. Technically, I had asked him to alter his predominantly bottom-handed grip slightly. It was just a subtle change, which you would hardly notice while he is batting. In doing so, it helped him play those big shots with much lesser effort,” Jayakumar explained.

With the mountain of runs and the new-found vigour, Sanju is looking to put behind the horrors of the last season behind him when the suspension and squabble with KCA had affected his morale. “I don’t want to talk about that episode, but all I can say is that it could have been handled smartly,” he said. Even his father Vishwanath was not spared, denying him entry to stadiums. “He is the reason for what I’m today.” Apart from Jayakumar’s inputs, it was on Vishwanath’s insistence that two turfs complemented by a bowling machine was installed at the backyard of his residence, situated barely two km from the Kovalam beach.

Going forward, Sanju is hopeful of adding substantially more to his international matches tally, which currently stands at a solitary T20 fixture. He is even willing to banish his wicket-keeping gloves for a spot in the India team. “I’m keeping my options open. It’s not easy to replace someone like MS Dhoni. My dream is to play alongside him. For that, I’m even willing to play purely as a batsman—something that I have done in IPL,” he added.

Brief scores: Kerala 225 and 411/6 dec (S Samson 175) beat Saurashtra 232 (R Uthappa 86; Sijomon Joseph 4-43) and 95 (J Saxena 4-29) by 309 runs.

