Ranji Trophy 2017: Gujarat bounce on Siddharth Desai’s high-arm action

“There are no high-arm action bowlers these days, and hence not many get that kind of bounce. Siddharth Desai has that action, gives flight and gets drift in the air. It’s difficult to play him because of the bounce,” Gujarat’s Parthiv Patel talks up his left-arm spinner Desai who is now the fourth-highest wicket taker with 28 wickets in four matches. On Monday, he took his third five-for the season to bowl out Rajasthan cheaply and help Gujarat to an innings victory.

“Big future awaits for him, just await and watch,” Parthiv tells The Indian Express. It’s a sentiment agreed by Balwinder Singh Sandhu, former India bowler and a coach who has guided Desai in the recent past. “He is India material, if he is nurtured well,” says Sandhu. “If anyone can replace Ravindra Jadeja from Indian team, Desai can.”

Sandhu also remembers telling Desai to impress Parthiv with his bowling at a NCA camp before the domestic season. “I told him isko thang karo (trouble him), and you will play.” And in Sandhu’s telling, the boy proceeded to do exactly that. I told Parthiv I don’t know whether you have other left-arm spinners in Gujarat, but you need to play this boy. He is kachha (raw) now but has the temperament to improve.”

Sandhu first saw Desai at West Zone camp where he was the coach for the inter-zonal tournament. He remembers a boy with potential but who wasn’t putting much into the bowling. “The high-arm action was the first thing you notice. I felt he had a nice easy repeatable action but he wasn’t turning it much or getting the ball to dip as he was bowling it a touch quick – perhaps because he had played a lot of limited-overs cricket just before that. I told him if you want wickets, dip and drift are very crucial.”

Then the duo went into how it can be done. “We worked on his body position, how the fingers should come over the ball on occasions, when he should use both wrist and fingers in action, and when he should slip it using fingers. How to position the body at release to get the drift going.” He has a good temperament but was slightly unsure about whether he should try it in match time. “Mein uska peeche laga raha – try it in the match, the worst outcome would be that you would get hit but so what. He did well in the tournament, and his confidence increased. I then ran into him at the NCA where Parthiv was also there. He has worked on his arm-ball too, how to get it to swing it. All this development will take a year or so – and he has to be patiently working on them.”

First love, fast bowling

Desai’s career path is the reverse of Sandhu. Where Sandhu went from being a spinner to a medium-pacer who would famously take out Gordon Greenidge’s off stump in the world-cup final, Desai had started off as a pacer.

It was his coach Tarak Trivedi in Ahmedabad who felt Desai didn’t have the physique to be a fast bowler, and suggested to convert. “One day my coach said, you try left-arm spin. I started to bowl, and became spinner. I represented Gujarat under 14 and since then was regular in age group for my state team,” Desai says.

Even his initiation to cricket was almost not his choice – the journey had started with a passionate father Ajay who wanted his son to be a professional cricketer.

“I had no choice as my father had told everyone that I will have to play cricket. At the age of seven I was marched to nearby nets to play cricket. My father has a decent business of tours and travel. He wanted someone should go in sport and cricket you know is the first choice of any Indian family,” Desai quips.

“I performed well last year for under 19 team. Gujarat was trying out to young spinner and that is why in a practice game against visiting Bengal team, I was picked. I had taken six wickets in one game, probably, that performance helped me to get selected for Gujarat Ranji side,” Desai says, who is also selected for under 19 Challengers Trophy said.

With left-arm spinner Axar Patel on national duty, Gujarat had to look out for partner, who can bowl with Piyush Chawla this season. And they decided to give chance to the lanky Desai who had taken 30 wickets for Gujarat under 19 team last season.

Sandhu believes that Desai can turn out to be a handy allrounder as he has a good batting potential. “He has a very nice bat-flow. The strength in the upper body is lacking but with time that would improve and I really believe that his batting would also improve.”

Until then, Parthiv and Gujarat will take his wickets with glee.

