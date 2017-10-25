Ranji Trophy 2017, Group A: Shreyas Gopal’s fifer hands Karnataka 1st innings lead

Shreyas Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 . (Source: PTI) Shreyas Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 . (Source: PTI)

Leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal registered his best first-class figures to help Karnataka bundle out Hyderabad for 136 and take the all-important first innings lead in a Ranji Trophy Group A match.

Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 while off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three wickets for 56 as Karnataka bowled out Hyderabad in 64.4 overs in reply to their first innings total of 183.

Wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth top-scored for Hyderabad with a patient 68 off 150 balls.

Karnataka were 127 for four from 49 overs in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the game.

Karun Nair was batting on 37 and giving him company was Stuart Binny on 26.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Mehdi Hasan (4/54) picked up all the four wickets for Hyderabad.

Karnataka now lead 174 runs with six wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka: 183 & 127 for four in 49 overs (Karun Nair 37 not out, Stuart Binny 26 not out; Mehdi Hasan 4/54) vs Hyderabad: 136 all out in 64.4 overs (Kolla Sumanth 68; Shreyas Gopal 5/17).

In Guwahati: Assam: 244 all out in 93.2 overs (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 4/61, Anureet Singh 3/81, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways: 224 for two in 81 overs (Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80; Pritam Das 1/33).

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 all out (Ankit Bawne 119,Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Rohit Motwani 62; Saurabh Kumar 7/110) vs Uttar Pradesh: 232 for seven in 68 overs (Almas Shaukat 63, Shivam Chaudhary 54; Chirag Khurana 4/38).

