Ranji Trophy 2017: Grinding centuries, jinxed 180s and steep totals

Three batsmen fell in the 180s- Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Motwani and Sanjay Ramaswamy. The latter’s was a treatise on grinding down the opponents, as was Aditya Waghmode’s effort against Mumbai. In contrast, Stuart Binny scored a freewheeling hundred as Karnataka racked up a monstrous 646. Their southern neighbours Tamil Nadu too were not far behind, as they declared their first innings at 530 for 8.

Not another double ton for Pujara Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara fell 18 runs short of what could have been his 13th double hundred, and the second on the spin. But he wouldn’t mind his 182, as it put them on the ascendancy against the defending champions Gujarat Brief scores: Gujarat 45 for 0 trail Saurashtra 570 (Pujara 182, Snell Patel 156) by 525 runs

Advantage Andhra Agartala: The group toppers Andhra didn’t follow up the first-day’s good work as they lost their last 8 wickets for just 150 runs. The wrecker-in-chief was the 20-year old AK Sarkar, who grabbed his second five-for of his career. He had taken a five-for in the second innings of the last match as well.. Brief scores: Tripura 68 for 1 trail Andhra 402 (Prasanth Kumar 133, AK Sarkar 5/68) by 334 runs

J&K’s brave comeback Jamshedpur: For a while on the second day, it seemed Jharkhand would storm ahead of Jammu & Kashmir. Not only had they removed the last four wickets for just 19 runs in the morning, they also cantered to a 117-run opening partnership with Nazim Siddiqui blazing away. But J&K rallied back strongly, courtesy Parvez Rasool and Mohammed Mudhasir, to reduce Jharkhand to 197 for 5. Jharkhand ended the day on 220 for 5, and need 156 runs more to wipe off the deficit. Brief scores: Jharkhand 220 for 5 (Nazim Siddiqui 70, Anand Singh 68) trail Jammu & Kashmir 376 (Shubham Khajuria 101, Puneet Bisht 115, Varun Aaron 4/54) by 156 runs

Ramaswamy’s classic 182

Kalyani: The wagon wheel gives the clue; Sanjay Ramaswamy’s area of interest happens to be off-side. The Maharashtra opener scored 70 per cent of his 182 first innings runs – and even 16 of his 21 fours – on his preferred side. On a roll this season, Ramaswamy’s run sequence before this game has been 161, 7, 55 and 42. Add 182 to that and Ramaswamy is among this Ranji season’s batting elite. Interestingly, the 22-year-old’s batting approach is a throwback to the time when openers believed in leaving the new ball for the keeper, tapping it in gap to take singles and wait for the final session of the day when the bowlers tire. Of the 361 balls that he faced, 260 didn’t result in runs and about 65 per cent of his scoring balls resulted in singles. The Varanasi-born knows a thing a thing or two about batting wearing whites. In the crowd of big-hitter, he stands out. Not once during his almost five session stay on field did he clear the fence. His wagon wheel shows, you don’t have invent a new wheel to do when in the game’s oldest format..

Brief scores: Bengal 89 for 3 trail Vidarbha (Sanjay Ramaswamy 182, Faiz Fazal 142, Ishan Porel 5/139) by 410 runs.

Other Matches:

Roy keeps Assam alive Guwahati: Sibasankar Roy’s 72 kept Assam’s hopes of eclipsing Uttar Pradesh first-innings score. Brief scores: Assam 279 for 6 (Sibsankar Roy 72, Rishav Das 52) trail Uttar Pradesh 349 by 70 runs

Motwani lifts Maharashtra Pune: Rohit Motwani scored a typically defiant 189 to help Maharashtra post 481. Brief scores: Railways 88 for 0 (Shukla 47*) trail Maharashtra 481 (Rohit Motwani 189, Amit Mishra 4/98, Karan Thakur 4/114) by 393 runs

Patel’s leads Haryana’s push Rohtak: After Patel rescued Haryana with a patient 83, their bowlers reduced Rajasthan to 74 for 7 in a characteristically seamer-friendly surface in Lalhi . Brief scores: Rajasthan 74 for 7 trail Haryana 223 (Harshal Patel 83) by 149 runs. Chhattisgarh take big lead Dharamsala: After they skittled out Himachal Pradesh for 175, Chhattisharh batted solidly to end the second day strongly. Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 389 for 6 (Rishabh Tiwari 131) lead Himachal Pradesh 175 by 214 runs

Goa reeling Delhi: A top-order collapse saw Goa panting to overcome Services’s first-innings tally of 263. Brief scores: Goa 150 for 6 trail Services 263 (Vikas Yadav 84) by 113 runs.

Shankar, Aparajith pile tons Cuttack: Tamil Nadu seems to have solved a huge middle-order crisis as Baba Aparajith and Vijay Shankar scored sparking hundreds.. Brief scores:Odisha 36 for 0 trail Tamil Nadu 530 for 8 (M Vijay 140, B Aparajith 109, Vijay Shankar 100) by 494 runs.

