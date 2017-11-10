Ranji Trophy 2017: Goa-Services match behind closed doors after Palam fiasco

A man evaded security and drove his car to the Palam pitch when international players such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma were on the field. (Source: Twitter) A man evaded security and drove his car to the Palam pitch when international players such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma were on the field. (Source: Twitter)

After the bizarre incident of a person driving a car on to the pitch in the middle of a Ranji game last week, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) ensured that this round’s fixture at the Palam Air Force ground was played behind closed doors.

During the Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh match at the venue last week, a man evaded security and drove his car to the Palam pitch when international players such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma were on the field.

This has resulted in the the SSCB on Thursday barring even the media from covering the Group D Services vs Goa match.

SSCB insisted that a prior approval was needed to enter the ground. “One has to approach and take permission beforehand for covering the match. The ground is owned by the Air Force and their permission is required,” SSCB secretary Colonel Satyavrat Sheoran told The Indian Express. “The media is not barred from the match. But after the incident last week, we are insisting on prior permission.” Even journalist with valid BCCI accreditation were not allowed inside on Thursday.

It is learnt that SSCB is peeved that the blame for last week’s security breach at the ground was put squarely on the Services, even though it was a home match for the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

“The DDCA should have taken responsibility for security for that match, and the journalists to be allowed in. Now, the SSCB has become very strict and not allowing anyone inside without instructions from superiors,” a source said.

