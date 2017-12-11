Ranji Trophy 2017: Gautam Gambhir shines as Delhi seal semis berth

Delhi booked their place in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy after Gautam Gambhir struck a fine 95 run knock from 129 balls to take the side over the finishing line against Madhya Pradesh in Vijaywada with plenty of overs to spare. Seven-time champions Delhi chased down the 217 run target at the cost of three wickets in just 51.4 overs to reach the final-four for the first time since 2009-10 season.
Delhi began the day at 8/0 and lost Vikas Tokas (6) early to suffer a jolt right in the morning. Gambhir and Kunal Chandela (57) steadied the chase with a 98-run stand for the second wicket. Chandela was dismissed by legspinner Mihir Hirwani. Dhruv Shorey (46) then joined the middle alongside Gambhir to stitch together another crucial stand of 95 runs. However, Gambhir wasn’t able to take Delhi home while scoring a 42nd first class century as he fell midway to a run out. Nitish Rana and Shorey ensured there were no further hiccups to the chase.
Brief scores: Delhi 405 (Kunal Chandela 81, Dhruv Shorey 78, Himmat Singh 71; Mihir Hirwani 5-89) & 217-3 (Gautam Gambhir 95, Kunal Chandela 57, Dhruv Shorey 46*; Ishwar Pandey 1-18) beat Madhya Pradesh 338 (Harpeet Singh 107; Manan Sharma 4-46) & 283 (Harpreet Singh 78, Puneet Datey 60; Vikas Mishra 4-59, Vikas Tokas 3-64) by 7 wickets
