Ranji Trophy 2017: Gautam Gambhir shines as Delhi seal semis berth

Gautam Gambhir scored 95 to take Delhi near the winning line. (Source: Reuters file) Gautam Gambhir scored 95 to take Delhi near the winning line. (Source: Reuters file)

Delhi booked their place in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy after Gautam Gambhir struck a fine 95 run knock from 129 balls to take the side over the finishing line against Madhya Pradesh in Vijaywada with plenty of overs to spare. Seven-time champions Delhi chased down the 217 run target at the cost of three wickets in just 51.4 overs to reach the final-four for the first time since 2009-10 season.

Delhi began the day at 8/0 and lost Vikas Tokas (6) early to suffer a jolt right in the morning. Gambhir and Kunal Chandela (57) steadied the chase with a 98-run stand for the second wicket. Chandela was dismissed by legspinner Mihir Hirwani. Dhruv Shorey (46) then joined the middle alongside Gambhir to stitch together another crucial stand of 95 runs. However, Gambhir wasn’t able to take Delhi home while scoring a 42nd first class century as he fell midway to a run out. Nitish Rana and Shorey ensured there were no further hiccups to the chase.

Delhi’s comfortable win was set forth by all-rounder Manan Sharma in the first innings as he picked up four wickets to help Delhi bowl out MP for 338. Chandela, Himmat Singh and Shorey came back by scoring fifties to ensure Delhi gained a lead of 67. Harpreet Singh then scored his second fifty of the match to give Madhya Pradesh an outside chance but Gambhir made sure that wasn’t to be the case on the fifth and final day.

Delhi now will go on to face either Bengal or Gujarat in the first semifinal of this year’s Ranji Trophy. The other semifinal will feature Kerala/Vidarbha against Karnataka. Brief scores: Delhi 405 (Kunal Chandela 81, Dhruv Shorey 78, Himmat Singh 71; Mihir Hirwani 5-89) & 217-3 (Gautam Gambhir 95, Kunal Chandela 57, Dhruv Shorey 46*; Ishwar Pandey 1-18) beat Madhya Pradesh 338 (Harpeet Singh 107; Manan Sharma 4-46) & 283 (Harpreet Singh 78, Puneet Datey 60; Vikas Mishra 4-59, Vikas Tokas 3-64) by 7 wickets

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd