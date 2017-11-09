Ranji Trophy 2017 Fixtures: Fifth round of matches on the cards

Focus will be on Suresh Raina who hasn’t hit a half century this Ranji season. UP take on Guwahati. (Source: PTI) Focus will be on Suresh Raina who hasn’t hit a half century this Ranji season. UP take on Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

Group A

Karnataka vs Delhi

Alur: A battle of the table-toppers. Karnataka have won three matches on the bounce. Delhi, on the other hand, have two outright wins and a draw. Delhi will miss their captain Ishant Sharma, who has had been in fine fettle of late, with 12 wickets from three matches. The Indian team management wants to keep the fast bowlers fresh for the upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka. KL Rahul, however, will return to open the innings for Karnataka.

Maharashtra vs Railways

Pune: An important game for Maharashtra, languishing mid-table with seven points. Railways have 13 points. After the limited-overs series against New Zealand, Kedar Jadhav is expected to return to his state team fold and add firepower to Maharashtra batting.

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh

Guwahati: UP’s season so far has been a letdown. Three losses in four matches attest poor form. Assam, too, have lost two of their first three matches. Focus will be on Uttar Pradesh captain Suresh Raina, who is yet to hit a half-century this term.

Group B

Saurashtra vs Gujarat

Rajkot:They are neck and neck; Saurashtra with 20 points and Gujarat with 19. Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak is happy to get the services of the Test stars, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. Pujara is fresh from a double hundred in the last game.

Haryana vs Rajasthan

Lahli: Haryana have lost three matches on the spin. On home patch, they need an outright victory to bounce back. It would be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal — he has achieved limited-overs stardom — turns up for this fixture. But in the seamer-friendly Lahli conditions, the onus would be on the pacers.

Jharkhand vs J&K

Jamshedpur: Parvez Rasool has 20 wickets from four matches. But the collective mediocrity around him is hurting Jammu & Kashmir. The second-best bowler in the team, Mohammed Mudhasir, has only nine wickets. Batting hasn’t clicked yet and J&K are at the foot of the table with three points. Jharkhand have eight points. They need a win close the gap on the group leaders.

Group C

Mumbai vs Baroda

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane will play another match for Mumbai before going to the Tests against Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer will return after his T20 international stint. Rohit Sharma, however, is unlikely to play. Mumbai are placed third in the group with 10 points. The game against Baroda – four points – gives the 41-time Ranji champions an opportunity to move up the ladder.

Orissa vs Tamil Nadu

Cuttack: After Shikhar Dhawan’s heroics in the Test series in Sri Lanka, the Indian team opening slot has become a three-way race between Murali Vijay, Rahul and Dhawan. Vijay has played two matches in this Ranji season so far and scored a half-century. He will play against Orissa, aiming to get back into the groove ahead of the home Tests. R Ashwin has opted out of this game. But Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar revealed that the offie has been working on some new variations. Tamil Nadu have seven points. Orissa have two.

Tripura vs Andhra

Agartala: Andhra have proved to be the surprise package of this Ranji Trophy, eclipsing Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the halfway stage and leading their group with 15 points. So Tripura, three points, will start as underdogs.

Group D

Bengal vs Vidarbha

Kalyani: Mohammed Shami will cool his heels ahead of the Test series but Wriddhiman Saha, fresh from his 10 catches in the last match against Himachal Pradesh, will play. Without Shami, however, Bengal bowling looks depleted. Vidarbha, too, won’t have the luxury of unleashing Umesh Yadav. Bengal have 13 points, while Vidarbha are placed second with 14.

Himachal vs Chhattisgarh

Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh showed enough resolve in their last match at Eden Gardens. They are firmly in contention for a knockout berth with 13 points and a victory against Chhattisgarh, six points, will help their cause.

Services vs Goa

Delhi: The wooden-spooners, with one point and two points respectively. The match will be about braving the Delhi smog and salvaging some pride.

