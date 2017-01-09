Ranji Trophy finals, Mumbai vs Gujarat: When and where to watch live coverage on TV, live streaming

Gujarat are only playing their second Ranji Trophy final in more than 60 years. (Source: PTI) Gujarat are only playing their second Ranji Trophy final in more than 60 years. (Source: PTI)

The Ranji Trophy will be concluded with the final between Mumbai and Gujarat. Gujarat have been the surprise package of the season and have managed to qualify for their first Ranji final in more than 60 years.

But facing them is the might of the Mumbai Ranji team who, despite the absence of stalwarts like Wasim Jaffer, have managed to get to the finals and are once again on the cusp of lifting the trophy. While Gujarat have had standout performers in Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel, Mumbai’s 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw took them to victory with a century in his very first innings. Gujarat also boast a good pace department comprising experienced players like RP Singh and youngsters like Hardik Patel and Rush Kalaria.

When does the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Gujarat start?

The match starts at 9 30 AM on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will be the match played?

The final will be played at Indore’ s Holkar stadium which was also the venue of the third Test between India and New Zealand.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match is to broadcasted live on Star Sports 4 and Star Sports 4 HD. The match will also be live streYou can watch the live telecast of the fifth Test on Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can you follow the match?

For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd