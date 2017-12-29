Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha Live: Vidarbha strike early as Kundal Chandela departs on 0

Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha LIVE: Faiz Fazal and Rishabh Pant at the toss. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic) Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha LIVE: Faiz Fazal and Rishabh Pant at the toss. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

It is time to create history for first-time Ranji Trophy finalists Vidarbha. The Faiz Fazal-led side that defeated Vinay Kumar led-Karnataka in the semifinal by just 5 runs are riding high on the wave set by the thrilling victory and will look to replicate the momentum against a very strong Delhi side. The seven-time champions Delhi, who last won the premier domestic title a decade ago, will get another chance when they take on the underdogs at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The side led by Rishabh Pant will rely primarily on their strong batting line-up that feature the likes of Gautam Gambhir who scored a hundred in the semifinal against Bengal. For Vidarbha, they will again rely on the medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani who rattled Karnataka’s batting line-up by taking seven-for in the semifinal.

Ranji Trophy 2017 final , Delhi vs Vidarbha Live

0902 hrs IST: WICKET! Aditya Thakare gets his maiden Ranji wicket in his first over and Vidarbha are on a roll here. Good outswinger and Kunal Chandela knicks it and gives an easy catch at slips to skipper Faiz Fazal. What a moment for the young lad! DEL 0/1

0900 hrs IST: Here we go, and it is the debutant Vidarbha bowler Aditya Thakare starts off with No-ball. It is Kunal Chandela and Gautam Gambhir opening the innings for Delhi.

0845 hrs IST: Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and has elected to field first against Delhi.

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the Ranji Trophy 2017 final. Get ready for an exciting first day ahead.

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (C) (W), Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Vikas Mishra , Navdeep Amarjeet Saini, Manan Sharma, Akash Sudan, Kunal Chandela, Kulwant Khejroliya

Vidarbha: F Y Fazal (C), A A Wakhare, A A Sarvate, A V Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, S R Ramaswamy, Siddhesh Sunil Neral, Wasim Jaffer, A V Wadkar (W), R N Gurbani, A S Thakare

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd