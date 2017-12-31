Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer closes on hundred as Vidarbha advances

Ranji Trophy 2017, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer scored fifty on Day 2. Ranji Trophy 2017, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer scored fifty on Day 2.

The second day of the Ranji final between Delhi and Vidarbha completely went in the favour of Faiz Fazal-led side. On the back of tremendous bowling effort from Rajneesh Gurbani, who became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in a Ranji final, Vidarbha managed to get Delhi bowled out for 295 runs in the first innings. Coming in to bat, skipper Faiz Fazal and R Sanjay started off well and gave Vidarbha a good platform to build on. Quick wickets in succession of Sanjay, Fazal and in-form Ganesh Satish hurt the first-time Ranji finalists, but the experience of Wasim Jaffer came in handy. The 39-year old went on to score his 86th first-class cricket fifty and stitched a solid partnership with Apoorv Wankhade. Wankhade got out on 28 in the final few overs, as Vidarbha managed to reach 206/4 at stumps on Day 2, trailing Delhi by 89 runs. With Jaffer still on the crease, Vidarbha will look to get past Delhi’s 1st innings total and take the lead.

0930 hrs IST: If Delhi want to bounce back in the game, they need someone from Navdeep Saini and Akash Sudan to bowl a spell like Rajneesh Gurbani did on Day 2. At the moment, it seems too easy for Vidarbha and they are taking it slowly and methodically to get past Delhi’s 1st innings total.

0910 hrs IST: Wasim Jaffer was dropped on 61 by Kunal Chandela at slips at the start of the day. It is these kinds of mistakes that can go on to hurt Delhi later in the day.

0900 hrs IST: Here we go on Day 3! Wasim Jaffer starts the day for Vidarbha and it is Navdeep Saini Sudan with the ball. Can Vidarbha take lead over Delhi in the first innings?

0830 hrs IST: Good morning and welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha on Day 3.

