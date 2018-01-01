Delhi vs Vidarbha, Live Ranji Trophy Final score: Vidarbha start day with big lead

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Live Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Vidarbha took a big step towards making history on Day 3 (Source: PTI) Delhi vs Vidarbha, Live Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Vidarbha took a big step towards making history on Day 3 (Source: PTI)

Day 3 ended with the possibility of a new name entering the list of Ranji Trophy champions. Vidarbha’s Akshay Wadkar and Siddesh Neral stood strong and left the field with their heads held high as the Delhi bowlers toiled away in Indore with little to show. Wadkar made 133 off 243 balls while Neral was at 56 off 92. Before Neral, it was Aditya Sarwate who was the source of Delhi’s frustration until he fell to Nitish Rana. Vidarbha start the day on 528/7 with a 233-run lead in their pockets. They are the side with the clear advantage but will be looking to add more to this tally if they have to truly put it out of Delhi’s’ reach.

0915 AM IST: Neral is out there to make runs. After losing his stumps for making too much room, he slaps the very next ball to four.

0910 AM IST: Khejroliya bowls his second over of the day and GETS NERAL OFF THE SECOND BALL. Slow full one on the middle and then it goes straight to the stumps but the bowler has OVERSTEPPED and it is, instead, a no ball.

0903 AM IST: Kulwant Khejroliya starts the bowling for Delhi on Day 4. Wadkar and Neral in the middle as they have been since yesterday. How different will it be for Delhi from Day 3, we can only wait and see.

