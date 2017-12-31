Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer looks to give lead to Vidarbha

Ranji Trophy 2017, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer scored fifty on Day 2. Ranji Trophy 2017, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 3 Live: Wasim Jaffer scored fifty on Day 2.

The second day of the Ranji final between Delhi and Vidarbha completely went in the favour of Faiz Fazal-led side. On the back of tremendous bowling effort from Rajneesh Gurbani, who became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in a Ranji final, Vidarbha managed to get Delhi bowled out for 295 runs in the first innings. Coming in to bat, skipper Faiz Fazal and R Sanjay started off well and gave Vidarbha a good platform to build on. Quick wickets in succession of Sanjay, Fazal and in-form Ganesh Satish hurt the first-time Ranji finalists, but the experience of Wasim Jaffer came in handy. The 39-year old went on to score his 86th first-class cricket fifty and stitched a solid partnership with Apoorv Wankhade. Wankhade got out on 28 in the final few overs, as Vidarbha managed to reach 206/4 at stumps on Day 2, trailing Delhi by 89 runs. With Jaffer still on the crease, Vidarbha will look to get past Delhi’s 1st innings total and take the lead.

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Day 3 Live

0830 hrs IST: Good morning and welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy final between Delhi and Vidarbha on Day 3.

