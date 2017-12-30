Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha, Day 2 Live: Dhruv Shorey looks to extend Delhi’s 1st innings total

Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha Live: Dhruv Shorey scored 123* on the first day. (PTI) Ranji Trophy 2017 final, Delhi vs Vidarbha Live: Dhruv Shorey scored 123* on the first day. (PTI)

In spite of solid bowling efforts from Vidarbha, the hero of the first day of the Ranji Trophy 2017 final remained Delhi’s Dhruv Shorey who went on to score his 2nd first-class cricket century. As his side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, the 25-year old kept his calm and ensured that he do not lose his wicket. His 105 run partnership with Himmat Singh gave a boost to Delhi’s total after they were slumped to 99/4 following the fall of captain Rishabh Pant at the hands of Rajneesh Gurbani. For Vidarbha, debutant Aditya Thakare was solid as he took two wickets in the day along with Gurbani. Spinner A Wakhare and pace Siddhesh Neral took one wicket each. Sitting pretty at 271/6, Delhi will try to extend their 1st innings total over 400 and put pressure back on Vidarbha. On the other hand, the side led by Faiz Fazal will try to get Delhi all out before 300-350 to come out to bat as early as possible on Day 2.

Ranji Trophy 2017, Delhi vs Vidarbha Live updates

0900 hrs IST: Here we go for Day 2. Dhruv Shorey takes the bat and it’s Rajneesh Gurbani with the ball.

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the Ranji Trophy 2017 final. Get ready for an exciting first day ahead.

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (C) (W), Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Vikas Mishra , Navdeep Amarjeet Saini, Manan Sharma, Akash Sudan, Kunal Chandela, Kulwant Khejroliya

Vidarbha: F Y Fazal (C), A A Wakhare, A A Sarwate, A V Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, S R Ramaswamy, Siddhesh Sunil Neral, Wasim Jaffer, A V Wadkar (W), R N Gurbani, A S Thakare

