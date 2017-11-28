Ranji Trophy 2017: Final day equations

Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File) Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File)

As the final round of the Ranji Trophy group matches enters final day, Group B has turned into a humdinger. In Group C, Odisha’s resistance has made things uncertain for Madhya Pradesh.

Group A

Karnataka and Delhi have already qualified to the knockouts from this group. The final day will decide who finish as group champions.

In Hyderabad: Delhi 415 vs Hyderabad 205 all out in 74.2 overs (Kulwant Khejroliya 4/48, Vikas Mishra 4/36) and 233/2 in 83 overs (Akshath Reddy 107).

In Pune: Assam 279 and 189 all out in 63.5 overs (Pradeep Dadhe 5/51) lost to Maharashtra 253 and 216/3 in 47.4 overs (Naushad Shaikh 108*) by 7 wickets.

Points: Maharashtra 6, Assam 0

In Delhi: Karnataka 434 and 208/1 in 58.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 104*) vs Railways 333 all out in 98.4 overs (M Rawat 124; Shreyas Gopal 4/102).

Group B

Still a three-way race between Gujarat, Kerala and Saurashtra. Saurashtra are eyeing a bonus point victory against Rajasthan, Kerala sniff a win over Haryana and defending champions Gujarat are also in a winning position against Jharkhand. If Gujarat and Kerala win, they will be through to the quarterfinals. But if they settle for draws on the final day and Saurashtra win outright, then Gujarat and Saurashtra will progress. Three points for Gujarat, a win for Kerala and a bonus point victory for Saurashtra will knock Gujarat out.

In Ranchi: Gujarat 411 vs Jharkhand 242 all out in 86.3 overs (Kumar Deobrat 80; Kamlesh Thakor 3/43) and 106/2 in 34 overs (Kumar Deobrat 53).

In Jaipur: Saurashtra 534 vs Rajasthan 275 all out in 102.2 overs (DA Jadeja 3/42) and 13/0 in 8 overs.

In Lahli: Haryana 208 and 83/5 in 41 overs (Basil Thampi 2/22) vs Kerala 389 all out in 129.3 overs (Rohan Prem 93, Basil Thampi 60; Ajit Chahal 5/90).

Group c

Mumbai rolled over Tripura to seal a quarterfinal berth. MP need a win over Odisha to trump Andhra, who are done with their group matches.

In Indore: Odisha 147 and 237/4 in 100 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 88) vs MP 388.

In Vadodara: Baroda 309 and 197 all out in 57.5 overs (M Mohammed 3/22) vs Tamil Nadu 274 all out in 95.3 overs (L Meriwala 3/37) and 2/0 in 2 overs.

In Mumbai: Tripura 195 and 288 all out in 78 overs (Yashpal Singh 82; Dhawal Kulkarni 4/69, Karsh Kothari 4/72) lost to Mumbai 421/8 decl and 64/0 in 6.2 overs (Prithvi Shaw 50*) by 10 wickets.

Points: Mumbai 7, Tripura 0

Group D

Bengal securing a first-innings lead over Goa meant that they have one foot in the quarterfinals. Vidarbha are already there as group toppers..

In Kolkata: Bengal 379 and 108/3 in 25 overs vs Goa 310 all out in 105 overs (Amogh Desai 103*; Ashok Dinda 5/79).

In Amritsar: Punjab 645/6 decl vs Services 315 in 71.2 overs (Manpreet Singh 5/63) and 118/3 in 35 overs.

In Nagpur: Himachal 353 and 70/3 in 20 overs vs Vidarbha 456 all out in 134.4 overs (Faiz Fazal 206)

