Ranji Trophy 2017: Faiz Fazal, Rajneesh Gurbani put Vidarbha in control against Kerala

At stumps, captain Faiz Fazal was unbeaten on 51. (Source: Express Archive) At stumps, captain Faiz Fazal was unbeaten on 51. (Source: Express Archive)

Medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani took a five-wicket haul to bowl out Kerala for 176 before Vidarbha finished Day 3 on 77 for one, extending their overall lead to 147 runs in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match in Surat on Saturday.

At stumps, captain Faiz Fazal was unbeaten on 51, while Akshay Wakhare was on seven.

Resuming on 32 for 2, Kerala kept losing wickets at regular interval in reply to Vidarbha’s first-innings total of 246 with Gurbani (5/38 in 14 overs) wreaking havoc.

Overnight batsman Jalaj Saxena top-scored with 40. He along with Rohan Prem (29) stretched their overnight stand to 47 before the latter got out.

Saxena then coupled with Sanju Samson (32) to put on 44 runs for the fourth wicket and take Kerala’s score beyond 100.

But Samson’s dismissal triggered a collapse and Kerala went from 115 for 3 to be bundled out for a meagre 176 with Gurbani cutting through the middle and lower order.

Having taken a 70-run first innings lead, Vidarbha started their second innings on a positive note with Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy (14) adding a 53-run opening stand.

Thereafter Wakhare, the nightwatchman, hung around with his captain to ensure that Vidarbha did not lose any more wicket till the close of play.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 246 & 77 for 1 in 30 overs (Faiz Fazal 51 batting).

Kerala 1st innings: 176 all out in 61.5 overs (Jalaj Saxena 40, Sanju Samson 32; Rajneesh Gurbani 5/38).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App