Ranji Trophy 2017: Faiz Fazal follows a rigid diet, discovers appetite for runs

Wife TARANA AND mother Zainub Fazal have had to deal with working overtime in the kitchen of late. They first prepare food for the rest of the family before cooking specially for Faiz Fazal. That’s been the case over the last six months whenever the Vidarbha opener has been home. “Nothing too demanding. Mere liye everything is cooked in olive oil,” says Faiz, sheepishly underplaying the extra load on the women of his house. It’s been the case over the last eight months or so, ever since the 32-year-old Fazal decided to go on a rigid diet.

“It’s not a very complicated or elaborate diet. It’s just ‘zero sweet and zero wheat’. I was never one to overeat anyway. But earlier, I would eat like everyone else,” explains Fazal.

The decision to add discipline to his eating habits came following a lean run of scores last season in the Ranji Trophy. It was his first after making a long-awaited debut in India colours — when he scored 55 not out in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. And after returns of 470 runs at 33.57 with no centuries, Fazal decided that something had to give and changes had to be made. It started with the diet.

And it’s paid immediate dividends. On Sunday, the left-hander added to a stellar Ranji season by scoring his fifth century in two months that helped Vidarbha gallop to an indomitable lead of 501 runs and a assured spot in the semi-finals for the first time ever. Apoorv Wankhade added to Kerala’s woes by smashing a 94-ball 107, his maiden three-figure score, as Vidarbha finished Day 4 on 431/6 and in no mood to declare.

Fazal’s 119 also helped him leapfrog from No.4 in the run-getters’ tally to second spot behind Mayank Agarwal. With 831 runs at 92.33, he might be nearly over 300 runs behind the Karnataka opener’s aggregate but he has equalled Agarwal for most centuries so far this season.

And while he insists that his family has done well to adjust to his additional culinary demands, his wife does have some understandable demands of her own.

“She isn’t a cricket fan but follows my scores religiously. She’s even downloaded the bcci.tv app on her phone to keep a check on how much I’ve scored. And often she’ll message me and say ‘Mayank has scored a century, why haven’t you?’” says Fazal laughing.

Altering his diet has started making Fazal feel “lighter” and also a lot fitter when it comes to making bigger scores than he used to. It’s a habit he started cultivating while playing for Ainsdale in the Liverpool Premier League. Fazal finished seventh among run-scorers with five centuries.

It’s difficult to fathom that Fazal is, by all means, a veteran at 32. He made his debut as an 18-year-old in the 2003-04 season. He realised at the end of last season that he couldn’t or didn’t have to change much about his game. It had to be something else.

“After having played for so long, I know my game and I will stick to it. So it had to be a mental thing and also my fitness, which had to start with what I was eating,” he says.

The surprise call-up to India’s ODI team under MS Dhoni to Zimbabwe last year still remains Fazal’s greatest achievement in cricket, and also for his cricket-nut father Yakub and the family, who generally travel to most matches to see Faiz bat. But he’s not satisfied with that fleeting tryst with his ultimate dream.

For now, he’s not only changed what he eats off the field but also discovered an appetite for runs on it.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 246 & 431/6 in 124 overs (Faiz Fazal 119, Apoorv Wankhade 107, Ganesh Satish 65, Wasim Jaffer 58; Jalaj Saxena 3/106) vs Kerala 176 all out.

